Volunteers Needed for Creative Arts Training Provider

By Jamie Callaghan
Contributor
Published 26th Jul 2025, 18:21 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 10:04 BST
St Helens based Creative Arts & Employment Training Provider, Jamie Callaghan Studios are on the look out for commited volunteers to assist with our workshops & courses delivery!

Jamie Callaghan Studios are on the look out for commited volunteers who would assist with the delivery of it's creative workshops & courses, which can range from Art & Design, Creative Media, Careers/Employability Skills & so much more!

Volunteers would ideally assist with the delivery of these courses, with ample opportunities to even deliver courses/workshops in subjects they already have experience with!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Volunteers can work to completely flexible dates & times and may even be able to claim travel expenses to accommodate travel needs!

Any volunteers who are interested should email enquiries@jcallaghanstudios for an application pack!

Jamie Callaghan Studios is a St Helens based workshops & training courses provider!

Related topics:VolunteersSt Helens
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice