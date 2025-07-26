Volunteers Needed for Creative Arts Training Provider

St Helens based Creative Arts & Employment Training Provider, Jamie Callaghan Studios are on the look out for commited volunteers to assist with our workshops & courses delivery!

Jamie Callaghan Studios are on the look out for commited volunteers who would assist with the delivery of it's creative workshops & courses, which can range from Art & Design, Creative Media, Careers/Employability Skills & so much more!

Volunteers would ideally assist with the delivery of these courses, with ample opportunities to even deliver courses/workshops in subjects they already have experience with!

Volunteers can work to completely flexible dates & times and may even be able to claim travel expenses to accommodate travel needs!

Any volunteers who are interested should email enquiries@jcallaghanstudios for an application pack!

