Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

You could have a fortune in the attic! 💸

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silent Hill is back - and just in time for Halloween. The beloved spooky survival horror franchise has returned with the release of the highly anticipated Silent Hill 2 remake - and it has been a hit with critics so far.

But while the remade version of James’ story is hitting the shelves, older entries in the franchise - and other classic horror games - sitting in your house could be worth a small fortune. To celebrate the release of Silent Hill 2 remake, we decided to take a look at some of the retro Silent Hill games with the highest price tags on CEX.

It includes some of the most famous games in the series on PlayStation 1 and 2. Do you own any, would you be willing to sell them or are they too valuable for that?