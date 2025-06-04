Bareknuckle Wiganer looking to prove his point on return

Wigan's Dan McGraffin makes his return to the ring next month with a point to prove

Dan McGraffin heads back into action next month looking to fight like the legend who chinned him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promoters BKB have announced the colourful Wigan puncher will be in action on their bareknuckle boxing show in Bolton on Saturday, July 5.

Top of the bill features Harry Gigliotti defending his world super-lightweight championship against Kallum Skhane, and McGraffin features on the undercard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For McGraffin, it will be his first fight for more than two years.

The last time he fought, he was beaten in the first round by American Lorawnt T ‘Smash’ Nelson, who has gone on to become the sport’s pound-for-pound No 1.

McGraffin says he’s been working on mimicking the style that has taken Nelson to world titles at two weights and made him the king of the trigon.

He said: “I had never been dropped (before I fought Nelson), and then I was dominated like that. He broke my rib and my jaw and knocked my teeth out...and if it wasn't for my coach catching me I would have fallen off that stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got his own style and it is perfect for the trigon. I’m trying to replicate that. The two years I’ve been out I have been preparing that style.”

Nelson is in action seven days before the Bolton show, looking to reverse the only loss in his bareknuckle career when he faces Samuel Liera in Nashville.

McGraffin said: “I thought LT won the first fight. He won the last three rounds and if there was 10 seconds left, LT would’ve got him out of there. He’s beaten good men since then. He’s more experienced. To me, LT is the man.”