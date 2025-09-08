Highfield get back to winning ways at long last

Highfield experienced the winning feeling at the weekend

Highfield’s first team finally got back to winning ways with a three-wicket victory at home to Maghull.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat, Hedley Molyneux dismissing the prolific Australian Ritchie, 7-1, and Joel Welsby snaring a snick off Matty Wallace.

But Maghull dug in, and it required the spinners to find the breakthrough, Jamie Darbyshire bowling Lawrenson before Bala picked up two victims to leave the visitors 85-5.

Opener Ring was joined by Black, who counter-attacked, as the partnership added 50 for the sixth wicket.

Bala bowled Black (27) before claiming his fourth wicket, with another added by the returning Molyneux.

The last wicket added a frustrating 27 runs before Ring (84) was finally dismissed by Darbyshire, the visitors posting 171.

Highfield's reply started steadily enough before Javed Niazi was adjudged lbw, 20-1.

Bala joined skipper Ryan Hargreaves and had just started to hit boundaries when he mistimed a drive to mid-on, 39-2.

Molyneux (44) and Hargreaves (43) took the score to 100, before Harry Moxham was caught at slip for a first ball duck, 120-5.

Coogan then claimed his fourth wicket, Welsby snicking to slip, and Highfield had work to do at 128-6.

Darbyshire (17) offered good support to Mike Simpson (36), and Wallace (12) helped Highfield avoid any late drama to secure a deserved win.

Highfield's second team travelled to title-chasing Wavertree and, after winning the toss and putting the home side into bat, the visitors got off to a flyer with Charlie Farrell clean bowling the opener for just 2.

Jack Cunliffe came on first change and picked up the next wicket with a caught and bowled, 39-2.

Then it was a full out Cunliffe attack with younger brother Tom joining in on the action, finding the off stump from a ball which stayed low and under the bat, 62-3.

Jack picked up a further two wickets including the all important overseas Kiwi who came in off the back of a hundred last week.

Leg spinner Aban Abbott picked up an impressive four wickets, all caught, off his 11 overs, before Charlie added another wicket.

Wavertree ended all out for 171 off 44.1 overs and with five crucial bowling points to the Squirrels.

Unfortunately no-one really got going in Highfield's innings to stick around except for opener Tom Cunliffe (42), the Wavertree captain picking up six wickets to see Highfield all out for 127.

Highfield's third XI travelled to Lostock in a huge game in the relegation battle and, after a lengthy delayed start, the teams managed to get on for a 23 overs a side game.

After Lostock won the toss and batted first, Highfield's opening bowlers Charlie Farrell and Henry Jones reduced them to 30-7, Farrell with three wickets and Jones with four.

However, the hosts put on 41 for the eighth wicket before Finn Willis and Tom Berkeley finished the innings off with 88 on the board.

The chase started with a new opening pair of Jack Cunliffe and Will Heyes, who made a promising start before the former stupidly got himself run out.

Heyes, Tom Carr, Tom Cunliffe and Aban Abbott all made starts but unfortunately failed to see the game out and, although Willis and Berkeley gave it their best, the young Squirrels fell one run short.