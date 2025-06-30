Highfield make hay while sun shines as Norley pipped in thriller

Action from Norley Hall's clash against Fleetwood Hesketh

Norley Hall's senior teams were involved in two nail-biting games on Saturday against Fleetwood Hesketh CC

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callam Hughes and his first team were at home and saw the visitors win the toss and choose to bowl as they sought to take advantage of any early help in the pitch after the rain in recent days.

This looked a good decision when Norley were 43-3. However, Matthew Hayes and Alex Martlew showed they hadn't lost their understanding from junior cricket as they stabilised the innings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Martlew was out for 20, Hayes was joined by the skipper and they put on an excellent fifth-wicket partnership in a style that complemented each other- Hayes the more watchful and Hughes at his fluent best.

When Hayes was out just after reaching a well deserved 50, Hughes was joined by Liam Martlew (39) who, along with Hughes (69), helped the score reach 240-7.

In the second innings, it was always going to be difficult against a strong batting line up on what was now a very track with a fast outfield and with an attack deprived of the injured Rob Collier and Harry Clegg.

After Ryan Wood struck in the first over, the visiting batters showed their class as they started to score at the required rate, the visitors' overseas amateur Nathan Condon looking particularly impressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two crucial moments happened in consecutive overs as first Condon was dropped on the boundary and then a clear run out opportunity to dismiss him was missed in the next over.

Going into the last 20 overs, the visitors were clear favourites with nine wickets in hand and a required rate of just over five runs an over.

Hughes did eventually dismiss Condon LBW and picked up two more wickets to leave the score 172-4, but Matty Howard was still at the crease and looking well set.

Howard was caught behind by Hayes off the bowling of the returning Wood just before the visitors secured victory with two overs to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, stand-in skipper Steve Martlew took the second team over to Southport for the reverse fixture.

The home side won the toss and chose to bat first, which looked the wrong decision at 56-6 as Ben Southern ripped through the top order with five wickets.

Unfortunately, Martlew's lack of bowling options showed as the home team recovered to 174 all out despite Mo Kapadia's four wickets.

After a strong start to their reply, Martlew's team looked to be in charge as 31 runs were required with six wickets left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, both 'set' batters Martyn Caddick (31) and Mark Highdale (43) were out in quick succession to leave the score at 146-6.

A late order collapse ensued and Norley were left to hang on for the draw with one wicket left, retaining their place as third in the league table.

Meanwhile, Highfield travelled across the Mersey to New Brighton in the latest round of league fixtures, Ryan Hargreaves winning the toss and electing to bat first.

It was a very good start for the visitors as they approached the 100 mark for the loss of just one wicket, Joel Welsby dismissed for 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mike Simpson (22) and then Hargreaves himself for a crucial 54 were also dismissed, Highfield 104-3, albeit with a good platform established.

Harry Moxham (21) and Bala (22) pushed the score forwards but when both looked set for a big score they became another victim of Silva who claimed six wickets in total.

Mohit found good support from Jamie Darbyshire (19 not out) as he blazed a run a ball 60, including five maximums, allowing Highfield to declare on 228-8 in the 52nd over.

New Brighton started very well in their reply, adding 50 for the first wicket before Bala struck, but the score had moved towards 100 when Darbyshire claimed the second wicket, caught by young Will Heyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bala grabbed the decisive wicket of opener Neil for 87, and suddenly the home side were reeling at 128-7 and with 18 overs remaining to hold out.

After some resistance, Bala claimed a couple more but time was running out to secure the win.

Mohit returned and trapped Renshaw in front for a great victory, celebrated in style by the visiting team and travelling fans.

Bala picked up 6-23 off 19 overs and Darbyshire the other three wickets to ensure Highfield claimed the maximum 25 points and moved into third place in a very competitive league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A somewhat freshly rested Highfield 2s welcomed New Brighton to Billinge Road after no game last weekend.

After winning the toss and batting, Ollie Jump’s superb 67 included 12 fours helped Highfield reach the maximum batting points at the 36th over.

Making the most of the overs left, Matty Wallace very quickly picked up in the run rate, and was eventually dismissed in the 44th over for a key 83, allowing Highfield to declare on 229-9.

A few crucial drop catches in favour of the New Brighton opening pair paved the way early doors, and a draw appeared on the cards with the opening pair looking to block out the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leg spinner Aban Abbott (5-29) dismissed both opening batters and Highfield were back in the game at 90-2 with the last 20 overs closing in.

Jump dismissed two batsmen in two balls and was on a hat trick which must have grazed the bails, but Highfield were unable to find the last three wickets as New Brighton ended up on 129-7 from 41 overs.