Spirited Norley Hall go down fighting against top of the table

It was another frustrating weekend for Norley Hall

It was a losing Saturday for both Norley teams on a weather affected day with the first team putting up a good effort in defeat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callam Hughes took his first team over to the Southport coast to play table topping Ainsdale.

Winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Hughes saw his team get off to a promising start until the team's recurring issue of losing wickets in clusters saw the them go from 29-0 to 31-3, as they struggled to cope with the left arm spin of Dilanka Auwardt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fifth-wicket partnership between Harbir Singh and Hughes settled the innings down to an extent, until Singh holed out with a rash shot not in keeping with the rest of his innings for a well-made 35.

Hughes was then joined by Liam Martlew and, with rain due in mid-afternoon, it looked like a total that could be difficult to chase for the hosts from the likely reduced overs could be set.

Hughes in particular looked comfortable until disaster struck when a mix up saw him run out for an eye-catching 30.

By now batting in fairly heavy rain, the Norley innings - apart from an eye-catching cameo from Harry Clegg - petered out to 148 all out in 48 overs, when a total in excess of 175 looked possible at one stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The heavy rain had by now turned into torrential rain and meant that play did not resume after tea, approximately 100 minutes being lost from the day's play.

When play did resume, the hosts knew they would have a maximum of 27-28 overs to achieve the victory target.

The hosts, therefore, came out full of intent and played aggressively against the Norley opening bowlers of Ryan Wood and Martlew, who were finding the wet underfoot conditions difficult to contend with when running in.

Norley's bowling and fielding effort was commendable in the conditions and wickets did fall at regular intervals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the hosts deservedly won by four wickets with around three overs of the day's play left. There were two wickets apiece for Rob Collier and Clegg.

All in all a good effort by the team against a very good opponent in difficult conditions that they had the worst of.

Indeed, if Norley Hall had picked up 20-30 more runs in the first innings then the outcome may have been different given the reduced overs available to the hosts.

Back at City Road, the second team welcomed Hightown St. Mary's in another rain-affected game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winning the toss and choosing to field,.the Norley bowling attack saw the visitors opening batting partnership put on 88 for the first wicket.

They never really recovered from this as the visitors made 186-6 declared in 41 overs, Andrew Magrath the stand-out bowler with four wickets.

In reply, a poor batting effort saw the hosts all out for only 91 in just 22.5 overs, with only Mohamma Kapadia (30) and Tehzeem Galgalia (22) making significant contributions.

Both teams will be looking to bounce back next Saturday with the first team away at Whitefield and the second team at home to Prescot and Odyssey.