Harry McHugh has committed his future to Latics for t least the next 12 months

Harry McHugh has been promised 'plenty of opportunities to showcase his talent next season' after signing a new 12-month contract with Wigan Athletic.

So says head coach Ryan Lowe, who saw enough of the 22-year-old during the last couple of months of the season to believe he will be of value to the squad.

"We are pleased Harry has signed a contract extension with the football club," said Lowe. "Harry has impressed me since I came to the football club, and I am looking forward to helping him grow as a player.

"He is technically gifted and can play in several different positions, which will be very beneficial to the squad. If he works hard and applies himself in the right manner, he will get plenty of opportunities to showcase his talent next season."

McHugh, whose deal includes the option of a further 12 months, made 19 appearances during 2024-25, and admits next term will be 'a massive year for my career'.

He said: "I am buzzing to sign a new contract. This football club has been home to me since I was a teenager, and I am excited to continue my journey.

"Last season was a real learning curve, and I am hoping to build on my 19 appearances in the 2025/26 campaign. It's going to be a massive year for my career, and I am determined to play as many games as possible for the first team.

"I'd like to thank the Gaffer and Gregor Rioch (sporting director) for their continued faith in me, as well as my family for always supporting me. Hopefully we can all enjoy a successful season together in 2025/26."

The versatile midfielder initially joined Latics as an Under-13 following a spell with Everton, and won back-to-back Professional Development League North titles during his scholarship, helping Latics become PDL National Champions for the first time in May 2021. During the hugely challenging 2020-21 campaign – which saw Latics in administration for all but the last month – McHugh racked up his first three senior appearances.

The highlight was a stunning goal at Tranmere Rovers on his debut in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Since then he has spent time out on loan at non-league Chester and Scottish outfit Ayr United.

McHugh was one of three players out of contract this summer who were offered new terms by Latics.

Academy goalkeeper Matty Corran and club legend Callum McManaman are still mulling over their offers.

Tom Watson, who provided able cover for Sam Tickle during the season, recently penned a new three-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

“I have been with the club right the way through the age groups, so signing this long-term deal really does mean a great deal to me and my family,” said the 20-year-old. "It's great to know I have the trust of the new gaffer, Gregor, and everyone at the club.

"I had a few opportunities last season in the cup, and I hope to make more appearances and keep improving in the seasons ahead."