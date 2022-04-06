Accrington Stanley chief makes Wigan Athletic promotion claim

Accrington had the better of the opening half an hour but were unable to to convert one of their chances.

And they paid a high price when two goals in the space of five minutes just before half-time, from Joe Bennett and Josh Magennis, gave Latics control.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Amos makes another safe collection

Will Keane added a third just before the hour mark, and it could have been worse for the visitors in the last half hour, with Bennett and Tendayi Darikwa going close, and Callum Lang hitting the bar.

"They're a very good side who are going to get promoted," acknowledged Coleman, who worked with Latics boss Leam Richardson a decade ago at Stanley.

"Once it got to 3-0, Wigan showed their class, and carved us open a few times.

"And if you look at the whole game, that's why Wigan are where they are, and we're where we are, having conceded the number of goals we have.

"They don't make the kind of mistakes we do, and they've got a little bit more quality at the top end to make a difference.

"That's understandable, it all comes at a price, and unfortunately we don't have the money Wigan have.

"But fair play to them, because I hear time and time again teams complaining about them spending money.

"Listen, if you've got the money, spend it...but spend it wisely. And give Leam his due, he has spent it wisely.

"He's brought in good, experienced players who know this level, who know how to play football, who have that little bit of quality when it matters.

"When it also matters, they're capable of defending, and that's why they are where they are."

Coleman was pleased with his side’s effort, but felt they were ‘let down’ by the official.

"The first shot on goal they have, they score from, which is a recurring theme for us,” he said.

"And the whole game rides on the second goal, which is a foul.

"Everyone knows it's a foul apart from the man whose decision it is.

"That's when you need his assistants and the fourth official to help him out.