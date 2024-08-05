Another Wigan Athletic old boy joins a League One rival

By Paul Kendrick
Published 5th Aug 2024, 20:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Former Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Goode has joined League One rivals Stevenage on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old defender was a free agent this summer after leaving Brentford, for whom he made only 20 appearances in four seasons due to a succession of injuries.

Read More
Wigan Athletic boss addresses Charlie Hughes situation amid Hull City interest -...

He spent the second half of last season on loan with Latics, in an attempt to get some game-time and possibly earn a permanent deal, but he returned to Brentford before the end of the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Charlie Goode spent the second half of last season on loan with LaticsCharlie Goode spent the second half of last season on loan with Latics
Charlie Goode spent the second half of last season on loan with Latics

“Charlie has missed a lot of football over the last four years, but he’s passed every medical and physical test we’ve put in front of him," said Stevenage boss Alex Revell, himself a former Latics loan player, having played under Gary Caldwell in 2025-16.

"He’s a big character, a commanding presence in both boxes and he can play. Those are qualities we value and he’s keen to get back playing regular football again.”

Related topics:League OneBrentford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice