Former Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Goode has joined League One rivals Stevenage on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old defender was a free agent this summer after leaving Brentford, for whom he made only 20 appearances in four seasons due to a succession of injuries.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with Latics, in an attempt to get some game-time and possibly earn a permanent deal, but he returned to Brentford before the end of the campaign.

“Charlie has missed a lot of football over the last four years, but he’s passed every medical and physical test we’ve put in front of him," said Stevenage boss Alex Revell, himself a former Latics loan player, having played under Gary Caldwell in 2025-16.

"He’s a big character, a commanding presence in both boxes and he can play. Those are qualities we value and he’s keen to get back playing regular football again.”