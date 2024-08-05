Wigan Athletic boss addresses Charlie Hughes situation amid Hull City interest - 'There also has to be a realisation'

Shaun Maloney has hailed the 'attitude and mentality' of Charlie Hughes as Wigan Athletic continue to fight off interest in their star defender.

The 20-year-old centre-back skippered the side at Barrow on Saturday, despite a big-money off from Hull City still on the table.

After pulling out of the previous weekend's home game against Blackburn Rovers with a back injury, many fans feared the worst given the transfer picture.

Charlie Hughes and Shaun Maloney leave the pitch at Barrow together - hopefully not for the last time

Maloney, though, insisted all along Hughes would have played had he been fit, and that he would return at Barrow - which proved to be correct.

And the Latics boss provided an update on the situation - with the League One campaign less than a week away.

"He's our player, he's one of our captains, he's led us on numerous occasions, so he plays," said Maloney. "His back was fine, he'd trained all week, there's no offer come in that's been accepted, he's still our player."

While several clubs - some in the Premier League - have been credited with an interest in the player, only Hull have tested the water with a firm bid.

"The offer's not been accepted, and that's about it really," confirmed Maloney.

"And in fairness to Charlie, it's not an ideal situation to be in, but it's testament to his attitude and mentality that he's behaving the way he is."

Whether Hughes is a Latics player when the transfer window slams shut at the end of August remains to be seen.

But Maloney remains pragmatic about the whole situation.

"When Mr Danson came in 12 months ago, one of the remits I had - and I know it's not something that will particularly excite the fans - is trying to make this club as self-sustainable as possible," he added.

"At some point, some of our best young players, some of the talent we have signed, will have to move on, and will beat us to the Championship.

"Of course, I'm desperate not to lose our best players, but there also has to be a realisation that we can be extremely proud if that did happen, because that's come as a result of all the work we are doing.

"I just hope it's not this window."