Big Wigan Athletic call was 'collective decision'

Latics have the rare luxury of a blank weekend after having three prominent first-teamers - Will Keane, James McClean (both Ireland) and Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland) - called up by their countries.

After negotiating NINE gruelling weeks of Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday fixtures to make up the backlog, it's been a welcome chance for Richardson and his players to take stock ahead of the final month.

The Latics players have been over in Dubai for a few days

And he says the call to put back the Burton game to Tuesday, April 12 was not taken lightly.

"The decision was very much a collective decision, as most decisions are here," he said.

"I think to be ignorant enough not to want input in decisions like this would risk the wrong outcome.

"Once we received all the call-ups - and you're never sure until they come in, or if there's injuries in the last club game - you can see what you're left with.

"And I think the right thing to do was to make sure we control as much as we can control, with as strong a team and squad as possible.

Richardson and his squad have been away in Dubai for a few days to embark on some warm-weather training ahead of the run-in.

Starting with next weekend's visit of Bolton, they'll play NINE games in the space of 29 days that will decide their fate.