Callum McManaman 'one of the greatest players ever to pull on a Wigan Athletic shirt', insists Shaun Maloney

Shaun Maloney labelled Callum McManaman 'one of the greatest players ever to pull on a Wigan Athletic shirt' after the FA Cup final hero rolled back the years against Peterborough United.

The 33-year-old - in his third spell with Latics - had only just entered the fray as a second-half substitute at the Brick Community Stadium.

But there was still time for him to cut in from the left-hand side, before curling a magnificent strike into the top corner of the Posh net with nine minutes left to make it 3-0 to Latics.

Callum McManaman rolled back the years against Peterborough in midweek

Having been brought back to the club by Maloney - his former team-mate in the Premier League years - McManaman is showing no sign of letting up.

Indeed, his 45 appearances last season were the most he's made in his career, and Maloney admits he's running out of plaudits for the Academy product.

I don't really know what more I can say about Cal," enthused the Latics chief. "He's done this so many times, he's so talented, and he's still producing moments like that at 33.

"He must be one of the greatest players ever to pull on a Wigan Athletic shirt, and he keeps on doing it.

"In training he does things against the young players, he's so good in one-v-ones, technically brilliant.

"I've seen it so many times over the years,..I don't know what to say really.

"We've had players at this club like (Antonio) Valencia, (Charles) N'Zogbia...but Callum's done it in the Premier League and also in an FA Cup final.

"I can't think of too many better players to have played for Wigan than Callum. He's one of our own, but he's also one of our very best."

McManaman was serenaded by the Latics fans after his goal, and the manager was also the last one off the field having taken time to thank each and every supporter in attendance.

"I didn't mean for it to be that long, but I try to do it after every game...win, lose or draw,” added Maloney. "People are paying to watch us play, and I'll always be grateful for the support they give us.

"For me, it doesn't matter if there’s 100 people here for a Bristol Street Motors Trophy game, or a full house. I'll never take that for granted.”