Charlie Hughes has bid a heartfelt farewell to Wigan Athletic as the England youth international completes a move to Hull City.

The 20-year-old academy product has penned a four-year contract with the Championship outfit for an undisclosed fee, with the club option for a further season.

His final appearance for Latics came in the 2024/25 League One opener against Charlton at home, with a total of 76 appearances for his hometown side.

Wigan Athletic academy product Charlie Hughes has completed a move to Hull City

“Firstly, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone connected with Wigan Athletic Football Club. It truly is a special club and I will always be forever grateful to all the staff, players and fans,” Hughes wrote.

“I’ve been at the club since I was 14-years-old and it’s been like my second home. I can’t thank all the academy staff enough for their time, effort and investment in me over the years. Without their commitment and belief in me, I wouldn't be where I am today.

“I have so many proud moments and memories to take with me. From my senior debut back in December 2022, my first goal in the last game of the 2022/23 season, to leading the team out against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

"It was a privilege to wear the badge and an absolute honour to captain this amazing club. Being selected to represent my country, whilst at WIgan, was also a dream come true.

“I want to pay a huge thanks to the manager for the trust shown in me, both in the Championship and last season. I will be forever grateful for my development under Shaun Maloney and his team.

“I also want to say thank you to all my teammates, especially the senior players, many who have now moved on, who have all played such a huge part in my career so far. Their support and advice has been invaluable. Lifelong friendships have been made.

“”Finally, I save my biggest thank you for you, the fans, who have been incredible with me. You really did make every game special for me.

"You are amazing people who support the team through thick and thin. Thank you.

“Wigan Athletic will always hold a special place in my heart. I’m one of your own. Once a Tic, always a Tic.”