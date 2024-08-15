Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has addressed the recent reports that Jordan Jones has attracted interest from both the Championship and League One.

The Northern Ireland international recently returned to The Brick Community Stadium on a short-term deal speculated to span the first month of the season - just weeks after he’d said goodbye following the expiration of his previous contract.

Maloney convinced the 29-year-old to return to the club following injuries picked up by the Latics during pre-season, and Jones went on to feature in the season opener against Charlton just days after rejoining.

Reports state that the winger is not short of interest, with Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall all named as clubs interested in the former Rangers and Kilmarnock man, as well as League One title favourites Birmingham City.

Those interested parties come as no surprise to Latics boss Maloney.

“I know there’s been interest from the division above again, which doesn’t surprise me,” Maloney said. “It surprises me that it hasn’t been done quicker.

“It (the short-term deal) suited both parties, it wasn’t planned. Jordan was waiting for a connection flight to sign for a club abroad, but decided not to do it for his family.

“It’s only been a week. When things like that happen, the tendency is other clubs maybe realise that he’s available, and also I’m his previous manager and I’m desperate to get him back, so I think it shows what the guy is like off the pitch.

“My only experiences with Jordan are positive. Let’s see what the next couple of weeks holds for him and I.”

Jones also appeared from the bench as a half-time substitute in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat at home to Barnsley, losing out 4-2 on penalties with the tie having finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Maloney admits he’s ‘desperate’ to utilise the talented winger while he remains with the club, but says expectations have to be realistic.

“I’m desperate to use him as much as we can, but I have to be realistic as well,” the Scotsman said.

“I thought I was unrealistic in what I asked of him against Barnsley, I asked too much of him.

“He’s such a good player, but he’s not had a full pre-season. I asked too much of him on Tuesday, but he’ll definitely play a part against Reading.”