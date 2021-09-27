Chey Dunkley hails 'amazing' rebuild at Wigan Athletic ahead of return
Chey Dunkley has hailed the 'amazing job' Leam Richardson is doing at Wigan Athletic.
And ahead of Tuesday's night's trip to the DW Stadium, the big centre-half - who left for Sheffield Wednesday during Latics' administration - is delighted his old club are back on the up.
“It’s brilliant," he said. "It’s in a better place.
"The assistant manager I had there, Leam Richardson, is now in charge and he’s done an amazing job, everything he’s doing at the moment.
“It’s good for the club of course and the town.
“But I don’t want to give them too much praise because they’re in our league!
I’ve got to move on and I’m all about Sheffield Wednesday. We want to win the league.
"It’s good that Wigan are in a good position and have started well. No disrespect to that club but I’ve got to focus on the club where I’m at at the moment and that’s Sheffield Wednesday.
“I have a lot of friends there. When I go down there it’s about focus. I’m not going there to make friends, I want to go down there and get a result.”
