Crewe Alexandra boss hits out at 'joke officials' after Wigan Athletic defeat

Two goals in the space of nine minutes either side of the interval from Josh Magennis and Will Keane cemented Latics' position in the automatic promotion spots.

But the defeat leaves Crewe in desperate trouble at the bottom.

Crewe are left deflated as Latics triumphed at the Mornflake Stadium

And Artell was fuming about Magennis' opener - a header from Max Power's pinpoint free-kick - which he claims was clearly offside.

"It's not even close, and it's not even in open play," he said.

"Magennis is an international striker, and he's four yards offside...four yards.

"It's not a hard decision, but we get joke officials every week...we do, it's ridiculous.

"Until they go professional...it's not even their fault.

"We keep saying it, it's a professional sport run by amateurs.

"It's the most important 90 minutes of the week, and we keep getting terrible, terrible decisions.

"On the second goal-kick today, the referee is telling Trigger (goalkeeper Dave Richards) to hurry up.

"He's chased the ball into the corner, he's got the ball...are you telling me that's a coincidence? Is it bugger.

"He's looked at the league table, and he thinks: 'right, that's it'.

"It's terrible, terrible. And it's wrong. But there's nothing we can do about it."

Artell also became the latest manager to reference Wigan's perceived advantage in the budget department.

"We didn't deserve to win the game tonight, but we didn't get overawed, and there wasn't much in it," he added.

"They've got one of the biggest budgets, one of the biggest teams, in the league.