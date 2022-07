The 21-year-old Wiganer - skipper of the Under-23 side - is a lifelong Latics fan.

And he has been rewarded for his progress with his second professional contract.

Scott Smith in action at Bamber Bridge

Smith made his first senior start in the Carabao Cup first-round win at Hull last year, and made a further six appearances before breaking his leg in the Papa John's clash at Accrington in November.