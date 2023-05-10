Several members of the Latics squad played against Rotherham on Monday having not received their wages that were due last Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's the FIFTH time that has happened during the past 12 months.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

On the fourth occasion, the club was docked three points - which effectively sealed their relegation to League One - by the governing body.

The club had previously been charged and sanctioned for failing to adhere to the terms of the Standard Contracts that were in force between the club and its players in the months of June 2022, July 2022 and October 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics were also charged that 'the club’s owner has failed to deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of its forecast monthly wage bill in a designated club account' - part of the Agreed Decision put in place to avoid any further delays.

Club owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi was also charged with misconduct.