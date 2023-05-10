News you can trust since 1853
EFL make contact with Wigan Athletic after latest wage delay

The EFL have written to Wigan Athletic for their observations following the latest failure to pay the wages on time.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 10th May 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read

Several members of the Latics squad played against Rotherham on Monday having not received their wages that were due last Friday.

Wigan Athletic supporters group issue stark warning: Shape up or sell up.
It's the FIFTH time that has happened during the past 12 months.

Wigan Athletic's DW StadiumWigan Athletic's DW Stadium
On the fourth occasion, the club was docked three points - which effectively sealed their relegation to League One - by the governing body.

The club had previously been charged and sanctioned for failing to adhere to the terms of the Standard Contracts that were in force between the club and its players in the months of June 2022, July 2022 and October 2022.

Latics were also charged that 'the club’s owner has failed to deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of its forecast monthly wage bill in a designated club account' - part of the Agreed Decision put in place to avoid any further delays.

Club owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi was also charged with misconduct.

It's understood an Independent Disciplinary Commission will take place in the coming days.

