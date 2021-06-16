Ex-Wigan Athletic man is reunited with Malky Mackay

Malky Mackay

And it includes former Wigan Athletic midfielder Don Cowie, who has been promoted to assistant manager from first team coach.

Cowie also played for Mackay at Watford and Cardiff.

He signed for Latics in the summer of 2014 under Uwe Rosler, who was soon replaced by Mackay, during an ill-fated campaign - on and off the field - that saw the club relegated back to League One.

“I am delighted to be working with Don again," said Mackay.

"He is someone I know and trust and believe has the best interests of our club at heart.

"I am delighted he has decided to go into coaching after retiring as I think he has the perfect temperament to help the modern player develop.

"Don has a real hunger and desire to learn as a coach and played a vital part in Ross County retaining its Premiership status last season."