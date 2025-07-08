Toby Sibbick in action for Latics at Burton last season

Toby Sibbick has left Wigan Athletic for League One rivals Burton Albion after less than 12 months with the club.

The 26-year-old centre-back joined Latics last summer from Scottish Premiership outfit Heart of Midlothian.

He was brought in to help to fill the void left by Charlie Hughes, who joined Championship side Hull City.

However, fellow new-boy Will Aimson established himself as Jason Kerr's partner at the heart of the defence, with Sibbick finding himself mostly playing out of position at right-back.

Indeed, after Ryan Lowe replaced Shaun Maloney in March and switched to a back three, it was James Carragher who slotted in alongside Kerr and Aimson, with Sibbick having to make do with mostly short cameos off the bench.

Sibbick was given extra time off this summer as a result of playing for Uganda at the end of last season and - along with Carragher, who did likewise with Malta - wasn't involved in the opening pre-season friendly at Chorley on Saturday.

However, he did not fly out to Spain with the rest of the squad on Sunday, instead remaining at home to undergo a medical and tie up a move away from Wigan.

Sibbick made 39 appearances for Latics last season.

Ironically, his only start under Lowe came in the 1-1 draw at Burton in the last week of the campaign.

A Latics statement read: “Defender Toby Sibbick has joined fellow Sky Bet League One side Burton Albion for an undisclosed fee.

"The 26-year-old arrived at the Brick Community Stadium from Hearts last summer and made 39 appearances for Latics across all competitions in the 2024/25 season.

"We would like to thank Toby for his efforts in a Latics shirt and wish him all the best for the future.”

Burton boss Gary Bowyer said: “Firstly, a big thank you to our owners for the support in getting Toby in and to Wigan for their help in getting the deal done.

"I have followed Toby’s career closely, I saw him playing for Hearts when I was managing Dundee and have always loved how he plays.

“He will add physicality to our back line with his size and pace and his ability to defend duels will help with how we want to play this year.

"We look forward to working with him and I have loved the connection that we have made through our conversations in the lead up to him signing.”