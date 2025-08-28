James Balagizi during one of his few appearances for Latics

Former Wigan Athletic midfielder James Balagizi has joined National League leaders Forest Green Rovers on a season-long loan from Premier League champions Liverpool.

The 21-year-old endured a miserable half a season with Latics during the first half of the 2023/24 campaign.

He made just seven appearances - including only three starts, all in cup combat - before returning to Liverpool midway through his season-long loan.

Balagizi was loaned straight back out to Scottish outfit Kilmarnock, but again made only seven appearances - all of them off the bench.

He didn't make a single senior appearance last season, and recently spent a trial period with Swedish side Osters IF, which didn't lead to a contract offer.

Balagizi has now joined Robbie Savage's non-league outfit in a bid to kickstart his career.

"It's another great bit of recruitment for the club and shows yet more incredible backing from Dale (Vince) and Asif (Rehmanwala)," said Savage. "We're delighted to add James to the squad."

Rovers director of football Mark Bowen - himself a former Latics player - said: "James is a top talent and we're delighted to be able to attract a player of his ability to the football club in amongst fighting off interest from clubs higher up the pyramid.

"We're incredibly thankful to Liverpool for allowing us to aid his development and add more quality to our squad here at FGR.

"He can play in a number of positions across the midfield and has an excellent passing range to help build from the back. He's also able to provide powerful forward runs to help the team as a whole."