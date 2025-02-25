Jamie McGrath during a rare run-out for Latics in an FA Cup tie at Stoke in February 2022

Former Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath has already played his last game for Aberdeen after Hibernian announced a pre-contract agreement to sign the Republic of Ireland international this summer.

The Pittodrie club had been in talks with the 28-year-old about extending his deal beyond the end of this season.

However, McGrath, who has been sidelined by injury since the 0-0 draw with Hearts on January 12, has opted to join Premiership rivals Hibs on a four-year contract until the summer of 2029, with his current club claiming they were unwilling to offer him such a long-term deal.

"Both Jamie, who will miss the rest of the season through injury, and his representative made it clear he was happy at Pittodrie, and was keen to stay, but we were not prepared to offer him a four-year extension," read a statement from the Dons shortly after Hibs announced the pre-contract on Tuesday.

"Everyone at Aberdeen FC respects Jamie's decision to look elsewhere, thanks him for his time at the club and wishes him all the best for his future career."

McGrath first moved to Scotland five years ago when he joined St Mirren in January 2020 before landing a move to Wigan in 2022 that did not go to plan.

After a fruitful loan spell at Dundee United, he joined Aberdeen in the summer of 2023 and has established himself as one of their most creative players, with 16 goals and a string of assists over the past season and a half.

"He's a player we've admired for some time," manager David Gray told the Hibs website. "He's a creative player that will add extra quality in our midfield and in the final third. It's clear to everyone he's been a stand-out performer in the Scottish Premiership over the last few years, and his experience and character will add to our dressing room. We all look forward to working with Jamie in the summer."

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay – who managed Latics during an ill-fated five-month spell in the 2014-15 campaign, which ended in relegation – added: "We have been working behind the scenes ahead of the summer transfer window to ensure we bring the best possible players into the football club. Jamie is someone that has been performing at a high level for a number of years, and is a great example of the calibre of player we want to bring to this club.

"The character and personality of any player we bring into our squad is so important and Jamie is an exceptional person and professional. We look forward to welcoming the McGrath family to Leith and hope Jamie has a long and successful career in a Hibs strip."

McGrath made only four appearances – including a solitary league start – during his time with Latics, following his signing from St Mirren in January 2022.

He spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Dundee United, before taking the decision to terminate his contract at Wigan last summer due to numerous late payment of wages by the club’s former owners.