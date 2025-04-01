Dale Taylor tries to find some joy against Bolton

Glenn Whelan admitted the stoppage-time defeat to Bolton Wanderers - which ended more than a decade of derby dominance - was a real 'sucker punch' for Wigan Athletic.

It looked as though neither side would be able to break the deadlock at the Brick Community Stadium, until Chris Forino struck in the fourth minute of added time.

The Latics defence failed to clear their lines from a right-wing corner, and Forino scuffed the ball home from close range past Sam Tickle.

There was still time for Latics head coach Ryan Lowe to receive a red card and goalkeeping coach Andy Lonergan a yellow card following a melee in the technical area.

With EFL rules preventing Lowe from conducting his post-match press duties, that meant first-team coach Whelan facing the music.

"It's never nice losing any game, but to lose it in that manner, so late on, to a pure ricochet," he said. "We needed cool heads to try to clear it, but it didn't go our way, these things happen.

"We'd manage to restrict Bolton to limited opportunities, Sam has been really quiet tonight, he's not had a lot to do.

"Both teams had a real go at each other, I don't think there was too much in the game, certainly not much goalmouth action for either side.

"It was a draw all day long, I don't think you can say any more than that, and to lose the way we did, it's a real sucker punch for us.

"Everyone's obviously disappointed, it's a local derby, and Wigan over the years have been on top in this fixture.

"Now it goes the other way, the shoe is on the other foot, and we have to dust ourselves down and go again at the weekend.

Whelan also played down the skirmish in the technical area right at the death.

"Look, the game is emotional, they've scored in stoppage-time," he added. "The gaffer felt a coach from Bolton had encroached in his technical area, and just basically told him to go back into his own area.

"Unfortunately the fourth official has only turned round and seen our manager going for their coach.

"Listen, I've seen loads of things in football and there was really nothing in that tonight. For our manager to get a red card and another coach to get a yellow card is really disappointing."