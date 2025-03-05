Wigan Athletic will not be rushed over Shaun Maloney replacement
Glenn Whelan – who was only appointed to the coaching staff last September – is currently in interim charge following the shock departure of Maloney on Sunday morning, after 25 months in the post.
The curious timing – with 13 games to go, and Latics six points clear of the League One drop-zone – was taken by some to mean a replacement had already been lined up, with former Plymouth and Preston boss Ryan Lowe the early odds-on favourite.
Lowe's presence at Saturday's home defeat to Reading - which proved to be Maloney's final game in charge - only added fuel to the fire.
However, Wigan Today understands that was merely coincidental, and Maloney was relieved of his duties with no candidate lined up to take his place.
Unless things drastically change, Whelan is expected to remain in charge of Latics for this weekend's home game against third-bottom Cambridge United at the Brick Community Stadium.
The plan is for the board - managing director Sarah Guilfoyle, non-executive chair Brenda Spencer, senior non-executive director Ben Goodburn and non-executive director Lucas Danson - to work alongside sporting director Gregor Rioch to sift through the applications and come up with a strong shortlist for interview.
Some impressive names have already signalled their interest, and the club are confident the position remains a big enough draw to ensure a quality pool of applicants.
Former Latics chief Leam Richardson joined Lowe at the top of the betting market on Tuesday, but it’s another familiar face who has taken over favouritism on Wednesday evening.
Paul Warne – who played for Latics between 1997-99 – has now been backed in to 11/10 for the job.
The 51-year-old was recently sacked by Derby County, whom he led to promotion to the Championship last season.
Warne also has three previous promotions from the third tier on his CV from his Rotherham United days.
Whelan, who did not rule him out of the equation when asked after Tuesday’s draw at Mansfield Town, is a 20/1 shot, with Graham Barrow and Frankie Bunn – who are currently assisting him – both at 33/1 alongside fellow Latics old-boy Gary Caldwell.
