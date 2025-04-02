Glenn Whelan took over for the final stages of the Bolton game after head coach Ryan Lowe was sent off

Glenn Whelan is confident Wigan Athletic will not allow their derby defeat to Bolton Wanderers to impact them beyond any other loss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wanderers chief Steven Schumacher insisted his side's 1-0 victory at the Brick Community Stadium on Tuesday night - their first over Latics for more than a decade - was 'more than three points'.

On the flip side, however, Whelan does not feel there will be a hangover heading into Saturday's trip to Leyton Orient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No not at all," he said. "We can only worry about ourselves and what we're trying to do.

"Yes it's disappointing because it's a derby game, but it's also just another game where three points are up for grabs, and unfortunately we didn't get them.

"It's been a good run, but we've said to the lads that we can't be sore losers. When you're winning, it's great, and everything is rosy. But when you lose, you have to accept it and dust yourselves down

"It's not nice, we're hurting, but we're desperate to turn it round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whelan fulfilled the post-game media duties in midweek after new head coach Ryan Lowe was shown a straight red card following an altercation in the technical area shortly after Bolton's stoppage-time winning goal.

After claiming there was 'really nothing in that' incident, Whelan revealed Lowe was quick to rally his troops in the dressing room after the game.

"The gaffer went in around the lads and praised them for what they've given us," said Whelan. "He'll be disappointed with the red card, he's a very proud man and I know how much he wanted to get the win. But he was straight in afterwards to try to gee the players up."

Tuesday’s result cut the buffer between Latics and the League One relegation zone to five points, although Lowe’s men do have two games in hand on most of the other teams in the mire, and one on the others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up is Saturday’s trip to Leyton Orient, who remain in the play-off picture despite their midweek defeat at fourth-bottom Burton Albion.

"The manager has spoken about the need to get more wins on the board, and that's what we're trying to do,” said Whelan. “We're just looking at ourselves, trying to improve and trying to get those right results that we need. We've still got games in hand over most of the other teams, and we can only worry about Saturday and then chance to get another three point

On the challenge of facing Leyton Orient – who won 2-0 in the corresponding fixture in December – Whelan added: "Leyton Orient are doing really well, pushing for the play-offs, there or thereabouts.

"They've done really well at home and we know it's going to be a tough game. Our first job is to dust the guys down and then try to come up with the right game-plan to get something on Saturday.”

After Saturday, Latics’ run-in sees them face Exeter City (a), Wrexham (h), Shrewsbury Town (a), Rotherham United (h), Blackpool (h), Burton Albion (a) and Northampton Town (a).