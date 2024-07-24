Hull City in for Charlie Hughes - but Wigan Athletic hoping for Luke Chambers return from Liverpool
The Tigers are in the market for defensive reinforcements, having just sold Jacob Greaves to Premier League new-boys Ipswich Town.
And they have £15million burning a hole in their pockets, with up to a third of it reportedly being earmarked for the capture of Hughes.
The 20-year-old centre-back - who made his England Under-20 debut last term - is one of the crown jewels at the club, having come through the Academy.
He's already been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, but it's Hull who have stolen a march on their rivals.
Hughes has four years remaining on his contract, and a number of supporters have already voiced their displeasure at the size of fee being quoted.
Latics have already signed three defenders this summer - Will Aimson from Exeter City, Toby Sibbick from Hearts, and Calvin Ramsay on loan from Liverpool.
However, they have lost Sean Clare and Tom Pearce, while loan quartet Liam Morrison (Bayern Munich), Kell Watts (Newcastle), Charlie Goode (Brentford) and Luke Chambers (LIverpool) returned to their parent clubs, meaning more bodies are required - especially if Hughes was to depart.
Intriguingly, Chambers’ time at Wigan may not be over, with sources on Merseyside suggesting Liverpool have sanctioned a second loan move to Wigan.
Despite a host of Championship monitoring the situation, it’s understood the Reds see Wigan as the ideal club for Chambers to continue his education – at least until January.
Latics have already signed one Liverpool full-back on loan, in the form of Calvin Ramsay, who spent part of last season with Bolton Wanderers.
Chambers is currently away with the Liverpool squad on their pre-season tour of the US, but Latics are prepared to wait to get their man.
Latics have also hopeful of bringing in striker Joe Hugill on loan from Manchester United.
The 20-year-old was not on the plane when United jetted out for their own tour of the States, and is expected to join Latics later this week.
