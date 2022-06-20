James Beattie's 'sustainable and successful' vision for Wigan Athletic

Latics will find out their itinerary for the new campaign on Thursday when the EFL fixture lists are released at 9am.

The League One champions are making their return to the Championship after two seasons in the third tier, having been placed into administration in 2020.

James Beattie shares a word with Leam Richardson

It's very much ahead of schedule for Phoenix 2021 Limited, who took over in March 2021, and followed up last season's Great Escape with automatic promotion.

Most supporters would surely settle for a year of stability after more ups and downs than a roller-coaster in the last decade.

And while remaining grounded, Beattie says the fact everyone is singing from the same hymn sheet - from chairman and CEO, to management staff to players - will stand Latics in good stead.

"Every time we've gone to the board for support, it's been there," he said.

"At the same time it's all been budgeted, everything's been very bottom line, and structured in every way.

"The good thing is we're all on the same page, in that we want this club to be sustainable...but also successful at the same time

"We're not paying the massive wages that I think a lot of other clubs may have thought we were.

"Just because the owners are Bahraini, the money's not growing on trees, or coming through the floor with the oil or whatever.

"It's all been really thought out every single step of the way, and we've had some really interesting conversations along the way about things like travel budgets!

"The reason for the success has been a lot of hard work by the players and staff and everyone connected to the club.

"They come in, they do the work, take information on board, develop as players, and they enjoy it - which is what they should be doing."

Beattie answered the call from Leam Richardson last summer to become his assistant - along with Rob Kelly - as part of the rebuild.

Ironically, Beattie's first step into management was taking over from Richardson as Accrington boss in 2013, before coaching under Garry Monk at Swansea, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday.

Having jumped at the chance of joining Richardson at the DW, Beattie has been impressed first hand at his fellow Blackburn Rovers Academy graduate's progress.

"The job Leam did through administration was commendable, and he's always been really, really mentally strong," added Beattie.

"To be the face of the club as he was during administration, and to guide it through as he did...through the Spanish kerfuffle…

"Phoenix came to the table, and you've already seen the passion Talal and the board have for this club - and long may that continue.

"At heart, I'm a football man, and I don't like to think about the stories about what happened to Bury, and then Wigan.

"For us to have come through that has been brilliant, and the support we've had - when it's been needed - has been fantastic."

As a north west lad, Beattie is also looking forward to attacking a Championship containing Preston, Burnley, Blackpool as well as Blackburn.

"It's been a challenge - we all knew it would be tough - but it was something I really wanted to do," he added.