James Carragher and the Latics defence picked up a 15th clean sheet of the campaign at Leyton Orient

James Carragher acknowledged Wigan Athletic's goalless draw at Leyton Orient was 'the story of the season'.

Goalkeeper Sam Tickle collected his 15th clean sheet of the campaign - only four teams have a better record - without much alarm as play-off-chasing Orient dominated possession and territory but were ultimately frustrated at Brisbane Road.

At the other end of the field, Latics barely laid a glove on their hosts – Harry McHugh sending their only real shooting opportunity wide at the end of the first half - to record an xG (expected goals) of just 0.02.

The major plus was another point on the board, which extended the buffer over fourth-bottom Burton Albion to six points, who have six games to play - one fewer than Latics.

But Carragher was the first to admit the side are doing it tough at the moment.

"I think it's been the story of the season," he said. "We've been really good defensively - and that's not digging anyone out in the team - we're definitely in the top six for (fewest) goals conceded.

"So defensively all season we've been good, and we knew that if we could keep that going, we'd always be in the game.

"It’s one of them...from a personal point of view, it’s good...but from a team point of view, we just need to get as many points on the board as we can.

"We had a corner at the game, and we could even have nicked it, like other teams have done against us in recent weeks.

"It's just one of them...a good point, and with seven games to go, hopefully we'll keep picking a few more up.

"These are a good team, they're chasing a play-off spot for a place in the Championship, so they're obviously going to be a threat.

"Away from home, we knew we'd have to dig deep to stay in the game.

"We know we can be a lot better at times and, as I say, it has been an ongoing thing this season. But we've got to keep going for the last seven games and try to pick up as many points as we can."

Latics came out early for the second half - with Carragher revealing head coach Ryan Lowe had made his feelings clear during the break.

"There were a few choice words at half-time, to be fair, and I think we needed it," added the newly-capped Malta international. "I think we were a bit lacklustre in that first half, a bit sloppy, and he gave us a good going over.

"A few lads took it on board and we came out in the second half and we defended well. We weren't as good on the ball all game, but I thought we defended well in the second half, when they pushed towards the end.

"Lads are coming in and playing in different positions...we’re a good group, good lads, but sometimes you need to give a little bit more, and we certainly did that in the second half."