Harry McHugh fires Latics' only real effort on goal wide

Ryan Lowe admitted Wigan Athletic's goalless draw at play-off-chasing Leyton Orient 'wasn't pretty' - but it was a 'fantastic point' in their fight to secure safety as quickly as possible.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics' xG - expected goals - figure of 0.02 showed how little of a threat they posed to the home side throughout the 90 minutes.

But at the other end, the defence provided a brick wall in front of Sam Tickle, who had a watching brief for much of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the couple of occasions Orient did manage to see ythe whites of his eyes, the Young England star was on hand to secure a 15th clean sheet of the campaign.

The result moves Latics to six points ahead of the relegation zone - with a game in hand - with only seven games to play now.

"It definitely wasn't pretty, but it's definitely an important point," assessed Lowe. "You look at Leyton Orient, going for the play-offs, I praised them and their manager before the game.

"And you only have to look at their bench...bringing on a player (former Latics loanee Charlie Kelman) who's scored 15 goals this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We went about our business a little bit differently today, we went more solid defensively, because we knew it was a tough place to come.

"Yes, we rode our luck, but sometimes that's what happens. Yes it wasn't pretty, yes we'd like a bit more, but they're a good team.

"We didn't create as many chances as we'd have liked, but we know that anyway, and that's what we need to get better at.

"I've got no question we will eventually, but because of injuries, and people out of the team, and out of the squad, trying to create is a daily theme for us. But this is a fantastic point, a clean sheet, and it helps us on the way to where we want to get to.

"We looked solid throughout, and fair play to all the lads for that - from the front to the back. I'd have taken a point all day long before coming here, so to get that is very pleasing."