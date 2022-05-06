'Just the start' - Wigan Athletic chairman

And with news of the triumph soon reaching Bahrain, as well as other Latics strongholds around the globe, the chairman is already plotting the next part of the rebuild.

"It is big news back home, after the game my phone was full of messages from Bahrain," said Talal.

Talal Al Hammad celebrates with the fans at Shrewsbury

"Step by step, we will raise the profile and the fanbase, both over there and worldwide.

"This time last year we didn't have a squad, but look at what can be done in the space of 12 months.

"The next step is to make the club more solid, more stable, and able to sustain itself.

"Who knows, hopefully we will be having this same conversation in a year's time!

"But this is a great start, and I have a medal that I will be taking home to Mr Al Jasmi as the first part of the project.

"This trophy is for him - and everybody who believed in our project from the beginning.