Departing Wigan Athletic star cites only regret

The popular forward revealed last week he would be moving on after half a decade at the DW Stadium.

During that time, Massey twice helped Latics win promotion from League One, as well as being part of the 'Great Escape' from last season.

Gavin Massey celebrates with fans at Shrewsbury

Latics also twice avoided the drop from the Championship, only to suffer relegation in 2020 after the club was placed into administration by the former owners.

And despite suffering more than his fair share of injuries, Massey departs as No.40 on Latics’ all-time Football League appearances list.

"That’s something that my family and I can be really proud of," he said.

"Once I knew I wasn’t going to get a new deal, I decided to sit down and think back on my time here, and I’ve been really fortunate to have spent five years here.

"Most people don’t spend that long at a football club, and I have been lucky enough to be here for that amount of time and experience the success I have had.

"Some players can go their whole careers without winning anything, and I’ve been fortunate enough to win two titles, and they are the days you live for as a footballer.

"They are great memories and they will live with me forever.

"It’s been the best period I probably could have, and I have met some friends for life.

"The players, staff and fans have been different class, so I can only wish them the best in the future, I’ll be a fan forever that’s for sure.

"To end my time here winning another League One title is perfect, and I couldn’t look back on my time here without thinking it’s been a success.”

Indeed, Massey says the 'only negative' from his spell was that unfair demotion from the second tier.

“It’s been a very successful time here," he said. "I couldn’t have asked for much more to be honest.

"The only negative was that we didn’t spend as long as we should have done in the Championship.

"Apart from that, I’ve got two League One winners medals, and we managed to stay up in the Championship in the first year and kick on in the second year.

"There is a real togetherness within the club and I have experienced that for five years.

"A lot of different things have happened, but it doesn’t affect anyone and we all just dig deep and crack on.

"I’d admit on day one of myself signing, I didn’t expect to be here five years later, and make that many appearances for the club.