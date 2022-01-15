Live blog: Doncaster Rovers v Wigan Athletic
All the action from Doncaster as Wigan Athletic aim to cement their spot in the League One promotion picture...
Up the 'Tics!
Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:00
OBSERVATION
Ethan Galbraith looks a player for Doncaster...20 years old, on loan from Manchester United...everything going through him in midfield...biggest threat for #wafc by a mile
ELSEWHERE
Wycombe also winning 1-0 at the break (v Oxford), they’re top of the table in running. Rotherham and Sunderland both 0-0. Latics still fourth, four points behind Wycombe but with five games in hand.
HALF-TIME
HT Doncaster 0 Latics 1.
Visitors ahead through Max Power and good value for it. Keane headed over a wonderful chance to make it 2-0.
What a block from Tendayi Darikwa to snuff out the Tommy Rowe shot. Was travelling, that.
Callum Lang rounds the goalie and scores but the flag is long up.
What. A. Chance.
Callum Lang cross, Will Keane unmarked at the far post, three yards out, heads over. It’s maybe just too high to have control over it. Leam head in hands in the technical area.
CONFUSION
Just seen a replay (the club stream/commentary lads are the row in front)...definite touch from Power but might even have flicked off Keane on the way in. Power defo claiming it though.
GOAL 1-0 LATICS!McClean corner, looks like Power with the touch.
Could be 1-0, should be 1-0. Tom Pearce cuts in off the left, has so much time to get his shot away. Inches past the far post.
Decent opening for Gavin Massey, but the shot is way over the top.