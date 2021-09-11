Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Doncaster Rovers
All the action from a big game at the DW Stadium as Wigan Athletic host League One strugglers Doncaster...
Up the 'Tics!
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20
Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 17:07
FULL-TIME
Latics 2 Doncaster 1.
Could and should have been more, but Will Keane’s brace gives Latics their third win on the spin and sends them up to second place in League One.
Stephen Humphrys takes over from Charlie Wyke, who absolutely deserves his standing ovation. 5 mins to go.
Double change for Latics, Gwion Edwards and Jordan Jones for James McClean and Callum Lang, who both get fully deserved standing ovations. 11 minutes to go.
Dan Gardner on for Doncaster, to a great reception from the Latics fans.
Big chance to make it 3-1, but Callum Lang slices it high and wide.
He hasn’t looked like scoring again today, supply line again not been there (yet), but Charlie Wyke doesn’t half put in a shift for the team.
FLASHPOINT
Have to say I thought Will Keane was a mile offside when he collected the ball before scoring...Noel Hunt obviously thought so too and he joins Richie Wellens in being yellow carded.
Goal 2-1 Latics, Max Power cross, pulled down by Callum Lang and Will Keane stabs home.
TIME-WASTING
Donny goalie time-wasting on 50 minutes. Routine catch then falls to ground for a few seconds.
So close again for Latics, Max Power free-kick, Kell Watts header, another superb save from the goalie.