Live blog: Wigan Athletic v Doncaster Rovers

All the action from a big game at the DW Stadium as Wigan Athletic host League One strugglers Doncaster...

By Paul Kendrick
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 2:58 pm
Updated Saturday, 11th September 2021, 5:08 pm
Leam Richardson

Up the 'Tics!

Last updated: Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 17:07

    Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 17:07

    FULL-TIME

    Latics 2 Doncaster 1.

    Could and should have been more, but Will Keane’s brace gives Latics their third win on the spin and sends them up to second place in League One.

    Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:49

    SUB

    Stephen Humphrys takes over from Charlie Wyke, who absolutely deserves his standing ovation. 5 mins to go.

    Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:43

    SUBS

    Double change for Latics, Gwion Edwards and Jordan Jones for James McClean and Callum Lang, who both get fully deserved standing ovations. 11 minutes to go.

    Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:34

    RESPECT

    Dan Gardner on for Doncaster, to a great reception from the Latics fans.

    Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:33

    CLOSE

    Big chance to make it 3-1, but Callum Lang slices it high and wide.

    Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:33

    SHIFT

    He hasn’t looked like scoring again today, supply line again not been there (yet), but Charlie Wyke doesn’t half put in a shift for the team.

    Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:17

    FLASHPOINT

    Have to say I thought Will Keane was a mile offside when he collected the ball before scoring...Noel Hunt obviously thought so too and he joins Richie Wellens in being yellow carded.

    Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:15

    GOAL

    Goal 2-1 Latics, Max Power cross, pulled down by Callum Lang and Will Keane stabs home.

    Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:14

    TIME-WASTING

    Donny goalie time-wasting on 50 minutes. Routine catch then falls to ground for a few seconds.

    Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:12

    CLOSE

    So close again for Latics, Max Power free-kick, Kell Watts header, another superb save from the goalie.

