Shaun Maloney pens open letter to Wigan Athletic supporters

Shaun Maloney has penned an open letter to the supporters of Wigan Athletic following his departure as manager last weekend.

In the emotional address - released exclusively through Wigan Today - Maloney details the hugely eventful spell, and his gratitude for all the support and backing received during his time here.

He wrote: "To Wigan fans, players and staff...

"It is difficult to know where to start when describing the past 26 months, which have seen two owners, four CEOs, 32 changes in first-team football staff, 75 players (including 21 from our academy), 15 points deducted and a transfer embargo.

"It feels like three completely different teams of players and staff and, while I can't thank everyone individually, I hope to do justice in expressing my appreciation for their hard work and efforts.

"I want to thank the Al Jasmi family for allowing me to manage this club. I believe their intentions were good, but unfortunately the situation became very difficult.

"The Championship team was made up of a brilliant group of people, who produced an outstanding effort to stay in the league in the 18 games we worked together. Had we maintained our points-per-game ratio over a full 46-game season, it would have been good enough to maintain our Championship status.

"I loved working with that senior group, and helping them achieve these performances - despite not being paid on time for large portions of those 18 games. I am forever grateful to that group for fighting for the club and the town they represented, giving their all in the face of tremendous adversity.

"In the summer of 2023, Mr Danson and his family saved our club from liquidation, for which I will be eternally thankful. Once the takeover was complete, we managed to retain a dedicated group of players, who had the option to leave for free, but chose to stay and help rebuild the club on and off the field.

"We started the season with promise, and this squad had an excellent mix of senior and young players eager to develop and earn their place. We had special moments, including beating our closest rivals twice, and overcoming all three promoted teams at various stages, playing Manchester United in front of a full stadium, comfortably achieving our goal of staying in the league and finishing in the top half.

"Throughout the season, we witnessed the development of our homegrown players, with several representing their national teams at the U20 and U21 levels. A particularly proud moment - both individually and collectively - was when we had a player represent England U21s for the first time in almost 20 years.

"The 2024/25 season required another rebuild, focusing on a much younger squad with the ambition of creating a self-sustainable club model and fighting for the top half again. With 34 player changes and seven among the coaching staff, the biggest challenge was to establish a stable and consistent environment for the team to develop, while winning matches true to the Wigan DNA that brought us that special day at Wembley.

"I enjoyed watching the team fighting to improve over the season, creating special memories, particularly against our closest rivals once more, while beating some of the best teams in our league, and recently competing strongly against a Premier League team in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

"Additionally, we achieved a key ambition of the club - creating a profitable season by developing and selling some of our best young players for record amounts in our history.

"As in any football club or business, people must be aligned. When that alignment begins to falter, changes must occur.

"I am convinced that all the work done by myself, the staff, and the players over the last two years, will benefit future managers and players at this club for many years to come.

"I hope that, with the right football decisions and ambition, the club can once again push for promotions, while sustaining the financial success of this and next season.

"I would like to thank the Danson family for their hard work, and I will continue to have a good relationship with them.

"I believe they are good people with the community at heart, and I wish them nothing but success as they pursue their goals.

"Thank you to all the players and staff for their efforts. It has been a pleasure to work with so many wonderful and dedicated people.

"To the fans, I will never forget the support you showed me during the wins, the losses, and the truly hardest of times. I was always as transparent as possible whenever I met you at fan and community events.

"I look forward to bringing my children back to watch Wigan in the coming years. It has been a privilege to be your manager.”