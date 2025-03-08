Luke Robinson celebrates his winning goal against Cambridge

Luke Robinson admitted being Wigan Athletic's unlikely goal hero against Cambridge United will take more than a little getting used to.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not least because he thought, at the age of 23, he thought his big moment - when he stabbed home from a yard on 73 minutes to record his first senior goal, after Baba Adeeko's shot was parried out - would never arrive!

"It's funny...I've always dreamt of scoring a goal...but never one that would win a game," laughed Robinson, after the 1-0 victory that took Latics 10 points clear of the League One relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now I'm 23, and I never thought it would actually come, but things happen when they least expect it, I guess.

"I was just hoping I wasn't offside! You see players scoring goals, and they always look at the linesman...I've never had that feeling before!

"I've looked straight at him, he's not done anything, so I thought 'Let's make the most of this!'

"I looked up at the clock, I saw how late in the game it was, so I thought 'Let's have a little celebration!' And it was great to enjoy that special moment with the lads and also the fans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The gaffer didn't put me on to score, it was just to freshen things up, and he told me to just try and bring a bit of life. I just did my best, worked as hard as I could, and luckily I was in the right place at the right time."

Interim boss Glenn Whelan admitted after the game his first thought was to scold Robinson - who had just come off the bench to replace Luke Chambers - for being so far upfield at such a critical stage of the game.

"We were pressing at that moment," added Robinson. "Chris (Sze) and Jon (Mellish) and myself were in their half...and we managed to nick the ball back.

"Chris - who I thought was brilliant when he came on - switched it to the right to Jonny (Smith) and Baba, and I just carried on with my run. Baba's hit the shot, and I've just thought 'this could go anywhere, this'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was also thinking that if I was this high up the pitch, my winger would be tracking me, so at least I didn't have to worry about leaving him back there.

"Also we're at home, we're trying to win the game, so that's all that's going through my mind at that moment...and I'm glad with the way it worked out."