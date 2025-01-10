Mansfield Town-Wigan Athletic - all the details regarding the postponement

Mansfield Town's Field Mill Stadium

Wigan Athletic's scheduled FA Cup third-round trip to Mansfield Town has been postponed this weekend due to a frozen pitch.

The game has been pencilled in for next Tuesday, January 14, although there will already be early concerns about whether that will get the green light due to the weekend weather forecast.

A 9am pitch inspection on Friday morning confirmed the bad news, although the announcement was delayed until 11.30am as Mansfield were due to host Exeter City in the league on Tuesday - which needed moving to accommodate the more pressing cup-tie.

“The pitch was deemed unplayable by officials and, with freezing temperatures set to continue overnight and into Saturday, the decision was made to postpone the game until Tuesday evening," Latics confirmed in a statement.

Also affected are an ‘international TV audience’, for whom the original game had been switched to a 6pm kick-off.

The statement continued: "All issued tickets will remain valid for Tuesday evening. Tickets will remain on sale online until 12pm on Tuesday, January 14. There will be no on the day sales.

"Supporters who cannot attend the Tuesday fixture and require a refund can claim before 12pm on Monday, January 13 without returning the ticket given the short turn around. Any cancellations after this date would need to be returned to the ticket office.

"To claim a refund please email your name and client reference number to [email protected] or call 01942 311111. Supporters who choose to cancel their ticket will not gain loyalty points for this game. This is to ensure fairness for fans who still attend."