Money to be made on Wigan Athletic in Championship betting market?

Leam Richardson's side will be back in the second tier after a two-year absence, with the bookies bracketing them in the bottom third echelon of the market.
Unsurprisingly, relegated Watford and Norwich are the 7/1 favourites, with Burnley - who could face cash problems due to a recent change in ownership at 12/1.
Sunderland are the most fancied of the promoted sides at 20/1, with Rotherham rated rank outsiders at 100/1.
North west rivals Blackpool and Preston are with Latics at 40/1, just behind Blackburn at 25/1.
Latics are 10/3 to secure a top-six finish, 9/1 to go up via the play-offs, and 9/2 to finish in the bottom three.
Title odds:
7/1 Norwich, Watford
9/1 West Brom
12/1 Burnley, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United
18/1 Swansea
20/1 Stoke, Sunderland
25/1 Blackburn, Cardiff, Coventry, QPR
28/1 Millwall
33/1 Hull, Luton
40/1 Blackpool, Bristol City, Preston, Wigan
50/1 Birmingham, Reading
100/1 Rotherham
* Does not include Huddersfield/Nottingham Forest, who will contest the Championship play-off final this weekend