Money to be made on Wigan Athletic in Championship betting market?

Leam Richardson's side will be back in the second tier after a two-year absence, with the bookies bracketing them in the bottom third echelon of the market.

Unsurprisingly, relegated Watford and Norwich are the 7/1 favourites, with Burnley - who could face cash problems due to a recent change in ownership at 12/1.

Leam Richardson lifts the League One title at Shrewsbury

Sunderland are the most fancied of the promoted sides at 20/1, with Rotherham rated rank outsiders at 100/1.

North west rivals Blackpool and Preston are with Latics at 40/1, just behind Blackburn at 25/1.

Latics are 10/3 to secure a top-six finish, 9/1 to go up via the play-offs, and 9/2 to finish in the bottom three.

Title odds:

7/1 Norwich, Watford

9/1 West Brom

12/1 Burnley, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United

18/1 Swansea

20/1 Stoke, Sunderland

25/1 Blackburn, Cardiff, Coventry, QPR

28/1 Millwall

33/1 Hull, Luton

40/1 Blackpool, Bristol City, Preston, Wigan

50/1 Birmingham, Reading

100/1 Rotherham