Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe sings praises of former Latics loanee following confirmed exit this summer

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has praised Kell Watts following the confirmation of the defender’s exit from the Premier League club this summer.

Watts returned to Wigan Athletic for the second time ahead of the 2023/24 campaign on a season-long loan, and went on to make 14 League One appearances under Shaun Maloney.

Across his first stint, the former England Under-19s representative contributed to 15 clean sheets in his 35 appearances in all competitions, helping Latics lift the League One title at Shrewsbury Town on an extremely memorable day.

He progressed through Newcastle United’s pathways from the age of eight, and made his Premier League debut for the Magpies against Liverpool FC on the final day of the 2019/20 season.

The 24-year-old is one of five first-team departures confirmed at St James’ Park, alongside long-serving duo Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie, as well as Loris Karius and Jeff Hendrick.

Newcastle United boss Howe said: "I’d like to say a huge thank you to each of the players leaving the club this summer.

"They have all given so much to the cause in their own ways, and I know our supporters will join me in wishing them every success with the next step in their careers.”

Watts has now amassed 100 appearances in the EFL during spells on loan with Stevenage, Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle, Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United.

On the academy product’s exit, Howe continued: "It's also a significant moment for Kell, who has been with the club since he was eight.

“Kell is a top professional with an outstanding attitude, and his next club will be incredibly fortunate to have him.

"I wish the players and their families the very best for the future."

Darren Eales, Newcastle United CEO, added: "On behalf of everyone at Newcastle United, I extend my sincere thanks to the players reaching the end of their contracts this summer.

"Paul, Matt, Loris, Kell and Jeff have been consummate professionals during their time here, and I extend my very best wishes to each of them.