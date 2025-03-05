Nigel Clough (left) shares a word with Glenn Whelan before Tuesday night's game

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough was asked about his controversial decision to field Lucas Akins against Wigan Athletic in midweek - just hours after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and causing the death of a cyclist.

The 36-year-old admitted his guilt at Leeds Crown Court, where he will be sentenced on April 24.

However, he was able to travel straight down to Mansfield, where he played the first half of the 0-0 draw at Field Mill.

The decision to play him understandably led to heated opinions being expressed on social media as the night unfolded.

And after the game, Clough was asked about the situation by BBC Radio Nottingham. "We can't comment on it, I'm afraid," said Clough. "We've known about it for some time, it's not just happened but we're not in a position to comment."

Adrian Daniel, 33, was struck by Akins' Mercedes G350 in Huddersfield on March 17, 2022, and died 10 days later.

His Honour Judge Menary told Akins: "You have pleaded guilty to the offence at count 2. I am imposing an interim disqualification and you are now disqualified from obtaining or getting a driving licence. You must not drive on a public road."

Akins recently made the 700th appearance of his career, which led to Clough waxing lyrical about his 'attitude' and popularity with team-mates.

“I can't believe he has made that many appearances – it's incredible,” said Clough last month. “To reach 700 appearances at the age of 35 is a great testament to his fitness as much as anything, and his attitude. He is a very good professional and a good athlete. Wherever he has been I think he has become a fans' favourite and also, more importantly, he is a team-mates' favourite.

“He is a team player. He is someone who just goes into different positions and still does a job as has done over the years and still does. There are not that many people around like that who don't sulk or say they want to play up front or play at the back. He just fills in wherever you need him.”