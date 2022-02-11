No going back to drawing board - Wigan Athletic chief

Latics host Charlton this weekend looking for a first win in five matches in all competitions.

Prior to that, they'd gone an incredible TWENTY matches without defeat.

The midweek defeat at Sheffield Wednesday followed their FA Cup exit at Stoke last weekend, with Latics managing only one Callum Lang goal in their last four outings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leam Richardson salutes the travelling Latics fans at Sheffield Wednesday in midweek

That said, Richardson is adamant they do not need a root-and-branch rethink.

“We’ve been top of the table this season, now we’re second, and the lads have done fantastic,” he said.

“But with games coming every three days, you can’t afford to get emotionally attached to them.

"Because the rollercoaster you’d feel would take too much out of you.

“What you have to do is stay consistent in your approach and your methods, keep working hard on the training ground and be ready on a matchday.

“I keep hearing this is a big month, this is a big run of fixtures.

“The reality is, they’re all big games, they’re all big months – whether that’s February, August or April.

“You have to win games, you have to pick up points – which we will do. It’s not like we have to go back to the drawing board or anything.

“All we’ve wanted to do all season is be competitive in every game, and that’s never not been the case.”

New signing Jamie McGrath is expected to make his home debut after two starts on the road.

“I sampled the atmosphere against Oxford last week, and it was really good,” he said.

“I can’t wait to get out there and enjoy it out on the pitch, and hopefully it’ll be a good game.”