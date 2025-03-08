On-loan Liverpool defender Luke Chambers returns for Wigan Athletic v Cambridge United

By Paul Kendrick
Published 8th Mar 2025, 14:30 BST
Luke Chambers is back in the Latics side after five months out injuredLuke Chambers is back in the Latics side after five months out injured
Luke Chambers is back in the Latics side after five months out injured
Luke Chambers was a surprise inclusion on the Wigan Athletic team sheet for Saturday’s home game against Cambridge United.

The on-loan Liverpool defender has been absent since the 0-0 draw at Stockport County at the beginning of October.

Read More
Shaun Maloney pens open letter to Wigan Athletic supporters

But he returns to the starting XI for interim manager Glenn Whelan’s second game in charge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was also a very welcome return for Chris Sze on the bench.

Latics: Tickle; Carragher, Aimson, Kerr, Chambers, Mellish; Adeeko, Norburn; Darcy, J.Smith; Taylor.

Subs: Watson, L.Robinson, S.Smith, Weir, Dale, McManaman, Sze

Related topics:LiverpoolGlenn WhelanStockport County

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice