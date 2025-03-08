On-loan Liverpool defender Luke Chambers returns for Wigan Athletic v Cambridge United
Luke Chambers was a surprise inclusion on the Wigan Athletic team sheet for Saturday’s home game against Cambridge United.
The on-loan Liverpool defender has been absent since the 0-0 draw at Stockport County at the beginning of October.
But he returns to the starting XI for interim manager Glenn Whelan’s second game in charge.
There was also a very welcome return for Chris Sze on the bench.
Latics: Tickle; Carragher, Aimson, Kerr, Chambers, Mellish; Adeeko, Norburn; Darcy, J.Smith; Taylor.
Subs: Watson, L.Robinson, S.Smith, Weir, Dale, McManaman, Sze
