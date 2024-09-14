On-loan Manchester United ace Joe Hugill gives verdict after Wigan Athletic hammer Bristol Rovers

Joe Hugill hailed Shaun Maloney's hard work on the training ground for his brilliant brace as Wigan Athletic recorded their second victory of the season at Bristol Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The on-loan Manchester United man scored both goals in the first half as Latics led 2-0 at the break - from a combined distance of about a yard as Rovers twice failed to clear their lines from corners.

Thelo Aasgaard and Luke Chambers added goals three and four in the second half, as Latics exacted perfect revenge for their 4-1 defeat on this ground almost a year ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Hugill scored the first two of Latics' four goals at Bristol Rovers

Rovers’ afternoon was summed up in the closing stages when Tyler Moore was red-carded for headbutting Maleace Asamoah.

"It was a great performance by the team, and obviously it's pleasing to score two goals," said Hugill. "The goals were pretty much the same, but you've got to be there to put them away.

"I love that type of goals - poachers' finishes - and I've scored goals like that all my life in junior football.

"It all depends on the service, and we've worked really hard all week - and since I've been here - on where to be in the box, and making the right runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The manager has worked really hard with me on that, and hopefully I'm repaying him now I'm getting on the scoresheet."

Hugill now has three goals in his last two games, having opened his account from the penalty spot against Morecambe in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

"The penalty against Morecambe last week got me off the mark, and I need to thank Callum McManaman for allowing me to take it...he's claiming the assist!" he laughed.

"But three goals in two games is even better, and I'm determined now to kick on for more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm loving it here, coming in every day and working hard, taking advice every day from the gaffer and the coaching staff...I'm really enjoying it.

"I’ve obviously played in League One before, in the second half of last season (on loan at Burton), but this is a different club, a different team, a different situation.

“If I can keep doing my job for the team, and the teams keeps winning, that’s all we’re looking for.”