OPINION: Clarity - and wages - needed urgently, before Wigan Athletic can look ahead with any optimism

Disappointment that the next time Latics take to the field will be as a League One club.

Anger that some of the players out there - including stand-in skipper James McClean - were still waiting for their latest wages.

It's been another testing campaign for the Latics faithful

Sadness that a few others - including regular captain Tendayi Darikwa, vice-captain Max Power and club captain Jamie Jones - weren't, for whatever reason, able to be on the field with them.

Fear of what might happen if there is further delay to the settling up of money - a totally unacceptable and utterly indefensible situation.

Anxiety that there is no guarantee this won't happen again next month...and the month after that.

Sorrow that all of the joy and happiness shown on the final day at Shrewsbury last May has already long gone.

Yes, some degree of hope and optimism, with eight of the side that finished the game having come through the club's Academy system - by far the best functioning part of the club.

And relief...that arguably the most car-crash campaign - on and off the field - is finally over.

It was heartbreaking watching Shaun Maloney fronting up to the media after the game.

Fielding and answering questions that no football manager should be fielding and answering.

Addressing issues completely above his pay grade, talking about stuff other than the football match which should have been the focus of attention.

Filling in the vacuum of silence that has been present at board level for too long.

Nothing after relegation was sealed at Reading last weekend.

Nothing in the lead-up to the last game of the season, which should have been a celebration of the club, with thousands of floating supporters able to attend for free to hopefully get 'the bug' and return next season.

Credit to the home fans, they remained loud and proud throughout, with huge vocal support for the manager, who looked visibly emotional as he stepped up to return the applause in the closing stages.

They know that none of the carnage that's unfolded this term is his fault, or that of his players.

And – if he's allowed to - he is the best man to lead the rebuild, with the best interests of the town and the club clearly at heart.

There were also chants of 'Sack the Board' in both the first and second half.

And those fans have every right to vent their anger and displeasure after what's gone on.

Tom Markham and Oliver Gottmann were present on the front row of the directors box, alongside Wigan MP Lisa Nandy.

But it's Talal Al Hammad who the fans want and need to hear from, and hopefully that will be forthcoming this week.

So many questions that desperately need answers.

The first one being: ‘Why does this wage issue keep happening?’

‘This will never happen again, I promise,’ said Al Hammad only last month.

Well, it has.

Boss Maloney admitted his desire for 'clarity' on the situation, and that's an understatement.

How on earth does he as manager try to persuade the players he has to stay at the club, let alone attract new blood for next season?

Next season...that already feels like a long, long way away at the moment.

Before then, arguably the most critical summer in the club's history lies ahead.

Maloney has hinted at a restructure on the way, with Academy chief Gregor Rioch moving across to first-team level.

That would be highly welcomed by all, given the incredible work at junior level over the past decade.

It would also tie in with the intention - outlined by Al Hammad in his open letter last month - for the club to be 'financially responsible going forward...operating within our means and maintaining a solid financial standing.'

Most supporters - along with Maloney - agreed with and acknowledged the need for that, to protect the long-term future of the club.

Unfortunately, just weeks later, the wheels came off before we were even out of this season.

'Actions speak louder than words' has always been the Phoenix 2021 motto.

At the moment, there's been an absence of words, let alone answers.

All the goodwill, all the trust, that was built up during year one has been lost during year two.

We should be forever grateful Phoenix stepped in when they did to save the club.

Too many fans, however, are worried their club might have to be saved again if the carnage continues.

First things first...the players need paying, and the fans need answers.

