Our panel of Wigan Athletic experts are back to preview another League One campaign – which starts this weekend when Charlton Athletic visit the Brick Community Stadium...

Martin Tarbuck:

It’s not the first time we’ve had an opening day kick-off messed about by the powers that be. I can think of one particular game, when another London club came to town on a Sunday. As it is, the EFL have wasted no time at all messing us about. I want to use a different word, but I suspect the other suitable words would not get past the editorial team (correct -Ed). Not that there were any rumblings of discontent in August 2005, as the Sky cameras came to town to watch up take on Chelsea in front of a full house. It seems long-term memories get clouded by recent frustrations when it comes to the constant, erm, tinkering with our beloved game and, as usual, it’s always the match-going fans that suffer. We are in an excellent place as a club, however. Shaun Maloney has recruited lots of young, fast, exciting footballing talent, to play the sort of scintillating attacking football that destroyed teams at times last year. The Charlie Hughes saga continues, although I doubt it is a saga in the eyes of the player or our club...just those folk at Hull and the press. As a fanbase, all the talk means we’ve been appropriately softened up to the prospect of him leaving, and now it is just a case of getting the right money for us and the right club for Charlie. Of course, if he stays, then even better. The signing of Luke Chambers for another year is refreshing. The blueprint for any young Premier League player doing a spell in League One is often for them to be loaned next to a Championship club. You’ve got to credit Shaun Maloney, Gregor Rioch and everyone for making him enjoy his football so much that he wanted to return. Clearly, a level-headed lad who just wants to get a season under his belt to develop, and Liverpool are happy to support this.

So are we strong enough to compete? Definitely! Will it be a 100-point season? I very much doubt it. I did a big preview for a Stockport fanzine, and took time to read the other 23 club’s previews. Not a single one is tipping us for promotion, or top six. Firstly, there’s probably a degree of accuracy in that. Other club’s fans are more likely to be impartial, whereas we are biased and believe our squad to be better than it actually is. Yet I also feel the squad certainly overall has a better feel than last year, and we don’t have the EFL kicking us squarely in the wanderers eight times before we start, which is nice of them. In summary, I feel like somewhere between sixth and 10th is fair, but if we gel - LET LATICS GEL! - then I see us being a match for most teams in the division. I see similar performances and results to last year, but slightly more good, and fewer bad. Looking at our points adjusted finish last year, well, that would indeed point to the play-offs. I just hope we see that as an aspiration, not a demand and, as a fanbase, we can enjoy watching our team grow and build on last year, and get behind them even more if they are falling short. Where we are as a fanbase concerns me. Talk of season tickets being down is worrying, and I guess we only find out for certain at (sigh) 5.29pm on Saturday. Either way, this team, manager, owner and players deserve better than that. Let me first caveat that: If you’re not renewing due to your financial circumstances, then I’m sorry to hear that, and I hope things get better for you. If you’re not renewing because you’re not impressed with Maloney as a manager, or that the owners aren’t spending money, then any significant drop in status or spending is probably directly correlated to your own decision. It's no coincidence we picked up thousands of fans when Dave Whelan started pumping money to climb the divisions, so maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that, now finances and ambitions are a little more modest, the crowds drop. Personally, this club has given me more than enough success and happiness to last me 10 lifetimes, so turning up in future, no matter what lies ahead, is the least I can do. But that’s just my stance, and hopefully yours, dear reader.

The talking is almost over as Latics prepare to start the season this weekend

The fundamental problem is that if home gates dwindle down to 6 or 7,000, then we’re basically being supported by the sort of crowds that struggling League One sides such as Cambridge, Shrewsbury and Exeter get. Therefore we need to adjust our 'expectations' accordingly. Yes, our owner may be a billionaire, but if it is not abundantly clear to you by now that in the new world...money in = money out...then it never will be. Again, I need to further caveat this with my opening point, namely the new Sky deal has shafted every single matchgoing fan in the EFL with its wonderful new 'deal', and I can kind of understand why some fans may go down the pick-and-choose-their-games route. It’s not just the timing of the games, we’ve again got home games on international weeks, which will undoubtedly move, and the home games in general up until Christmas don’t exactly whet the appetite. Most away support will be in the few hundreds (and they are also getting messed about), so, rightly or wrongly, that often has a similar impact on the home crowd’s attendance/enthusiasm. I think there is lots of merit to these points, but I also need to look elsewhere, where Preston have sold 12,000 season tickets and Bolton have sold 17,000 - and are expecting well over 20,000 this Saturday. I’m about to make myself even more unpopular, but 'them men' were only getting gates of 15,000 in the Championship before they had their own financial difficulties. They’ve averaged nearly and over 20k the last few years post-Covid and their administration. We’ve been through the latter twice, and our crowds increased by what, maybe a thousand? I dearly hope we can maintain that 10,000 plus average this year and build it up in the coming years, for the good of the club’s future. But all the factors above are going to have an impact. There are a disproportionate number of shift workers in Wigan, I guess, but if season tickets are holding up elsewhere, then the argument falls down slightly.

I feel for you if you are one who has dropped off because of the above reasons. However, if you’re staying away because you’ve thrown a strop and will still continue to watch and slag them off each week via an illegal IPTV service, then it’s on you. You’re the one making this club - that you think should be bigger - smaller. Nevertheless, I do feel we need to reduce ticket prices accordingly in future, if we are ever to increase our gates, given the disrespect and inconvenience it is causing matchgoing fans. If this Sky deal is as good as it is made out, then every club can surely afford to? It’s great they are making all these games live to football fans all around the world at different times of the day and week, but it is all being done at the expense of the core support. Unlike the top-flight clubs, we don’t have the reserves of wealthy fans from around the country and world to turn up and fill those newly-vacated seats. Who remembers when the Premier League was first mooted, and they said that the TV money was so lucrative, they’d be able to let fans in for free? Didn’t happen. All that happens, year on year, is that ticket prices go up, and the proportion of matchgoing versus non-matchgoing fans shrinks. And it is the former who get the mick taken for the empty seats around them, by the latter, who are sitting in the pub or their living room, mocking them! Anyway, I’ll pipe down now. I’ll still be immensely proud of my team when they walk out on Saturday, no matter how many are on, and give them plenty of noise. They appreciate the support and they deserve it. No footballer ever thanked a TV screen.

Red Ned:

New season, new start. No points deductions or transfer embargo this time around for the Latics, and Shaun Maloney will be hoping to build on last season's progress. For me, the squad looks weaker this year, certainly in terms of experience if not talent. The loss of Charlie Wyke, Stephen Humphrys, Jordan Jones, Josh Magennis etc will certainly be felt in the dressing room, and we look a bit light up front, although Josh Stones has looked impressive on the few occasions I've seen him. I think another steady season with the aim of finishing in the top eight would be a success this year (play-offs would be a huge bonus). And if the young players can continue to mould and build together, it could potentially be a great new era for the club under a sustainable model. Up the Latics!

Tony Moon:

We go again, another season,

No money spent, no inflated fees ‘n;

Big names gone, but younger lads in,

They’ll want to fight, they’ll want to win.

Great signings there, with great names too,

Tyrese and Toby to name just two;

With Calvin, Dion, Silko and Kai,

We’ll get to see these young Tics fly!

And now we hear of the best in the book, (Wigan pronunciation),

The return to the Tics of Cool Hand Luke;

A superb acquisition, a fantastic signing,

(It should be enough to put a lid on the whining)!

So well done to Sean and to Gregor and t’ rest,

In creating a squad to compete with the best;

And let’s not forget the owd chap from the Yarrow,

Thanks for all your good work, you’re a ledge Graham Barrow!

Matt Auffrey:

Welcome back! We’ve approached the end of another long three-and-a-half-month off-season, and the return of competitive Latics fixtures could not come soon enough. We’ve had to say some tough goodbyes to beloved players and coaches who moved on to new ventures over the summer months. In turn, we were able to welcome a number of new faces who will surely be excited for a fresh start at the Brick Community Stadium this season. At the moment, we return nine of the 11 players who started our final match of the 23/24 season against Bristol Rovers. The core of this team has played a full season under Shaun Maloney and has experienced the success of a mid-table finish, despite starting last season on minus eight points. There should certainly be some expectation that we build upon our triumphant month of April that saw us beat Lincoln and Portsmouth away and go unbeaten over our final five fixtures. However, there should be no denying that this season’s League One is shaping up to be the toughest version we’ve seen since we first dropped back down into this division in 2015. Promotion favourites Birmingham City appear to be one of the richest sides that has ever graced the third tier, while newly-promoted sides Wrexham and Stockport are receiving significant investment coming up from League Two. You could argue that at least half of the teams in the division hold legitimate playoff/promotion aspirations.

I mention all this to note we could collectively perform better than last season, and still miss out on a top-six spot in the league table. One X Factor for this coming season will be squad depth. We started and ended last season exceptionally (10 points from our first four league matches, and 11 points from our final five league matches) when we had a relatively healthy and settled squad. We persevered through the ebbs and flows of the nine-month grind, due to a solid blend of experienced pros and hungry young players who battled match after match. This season’s team is much younger. I only count six players in the entire squad who are over the age of 24. We will inevitably have to put out some very young and inexperienced sides over the course of the season. Our ability to learn from our mistakes and execute our adjustments will play a major role in our success. Another X Factor will be our ability to produce goals - especially after losing a number of our top scorers from last season. As erratic as the trio of Charlie Wyke, Stephen Humphrys, and Josh Magennis may have been during the 23/24 campaign, that group still contributed a respectable total of 23 league goals. With Thelo Aasgaard being the only semi-proven goal scorer at this level currently in the squad, we will need to rely upon a host of other players who have yet to demonstrate they can score a large volume of goals at this level.

Our opening set of fixtures will present some great challenges from the get go. Our first opponent, Charlton, will enter this campaign with similar aspirations to our own - if not even greater. A difficult EFL Cup tie against Barnsley at the Brick awaits just three days later. When the dust settles in early May 2025, if we can achieve a top-10 finish, it’d be hard not to acknowledge such a feat as sufficient progress towards our long-term goals. Regardless of how empty or full your glass may be, there’s no denying the club is in a much better state than one year ago. There’s no minus eight-point deduction or transfer embargo to hold us back, along with no exorbitant wage earners still in the playing squad. It feels great to enter the season on a completely clean slate. We made significant strides last season towards getting the building blocks in place for a sustainable future that will allow the club to prosper for years to come. If we can continue to cut our financial losses from previous seasons and further develop a playing squad that can consistently compete at a high level, then we are moving in the right direction. It goes without saying, but we’ve endured too much over the past couple seasons and have had too many people bend over backwards to keep the club afloat, to not give the lads our full support. It’s been well established that being a ‘Tics fan is never boring, so let’s embrace the good, the bad, and the craziness that is to come. Bring on the new season!