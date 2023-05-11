Statto:

Well thank the Lord for that, this God awful season is over. We now know we were starting at a disadvantage, having a League One squad, despite being the 12th-highest paid in the Championship. This in turn led to lack of transfer activity, and the help the squad needed. The decision to sack Leam Richardson was fair enough, but he wasn't given the tools to compete at Championship level. Then we had the Kolo Toure shambles. Now we have Shaun Maloney in charge, and there was a positive vibe about the place, only for the owners to repeatedly take a view that wages can be paid whenever they feel like it. And to our cost, a three-point deduction all killed our chances of avoiding the drop. I can't fault the players for their efforts this season, or those who didn't play against Rotherham. In the end, Maloney was having to talk to much about off-field matters, while the silence from the owners and board was deafening. A summer of uncertainty lies ahead and, if we have not sorted this wage issue by August, if I was at the EFL, I wouldn't let WAFC start the season. Clearly, points deduction doesn't work with these owners. I don't see a massive queue of people wanting to buy us, so these lot need to up their game and sort out paying wages on time. Stay safe.

The Latics fanbase are again desperately hoping for good news after more off-field uncertainty

Matt Auffrey:

A single week can produce a year’s worth of mayhem in the world of Wigan Athletic, and this past seven days provided no better example of that phenomenon. The club failed to pay wages on time for the fifth time in 12 months. It was unacceptable when it first happened last June, and it is infuriating the problem is still plaguing our club and affecting the well-being of its employees. Our chairman recently told the fanbase this issue would never rear its ugly head again. Yet, here we are, facing even greater uncertainty as the financial future of Latics lies in jeopardy. As a fanbase, we are more distraught than ever. Our trust in the board and our ownership is at an all-time low. One week ago, many of us were looking forward to a ‘rebuild’ in League One. Now, there’s an increasing possibility there may not be a foundation to build upon by the start of next season. There is obviously a great deal of turmoil related to club funding going on behind the scenes. We don’t know where the heart of the problem lies, and if a long-term solution will ever present itself. More important than anything else, any club employee who hasn’t been paid for the month of May must be paid immediately. There’s a good chance we haven’t hit rock bottom yet. What does rock bottom look like? I’d prefer not to speculate. The next positive update to come from our situation will likely do little to repair the great amount of damage that has already been done. I’m generally an optimistic person. Even through the many letdowns of this past season, I wanted to give the benefit of the doubt to those with the money and the power in hope they would stabilise the club and propel us in the right direction beyond this summer. I find myself very dejected right now. The question still remains, ‘if not Phoenix 21, then who?’ Mr Al-Jasmi could still have Latics’ best interests at heart, and could be undergoing a period of financial hardships that is limiting his ability to best support the club. The alternative is he is looking for an immediate way out and could greatly debilitate the club as he makes his exit. Are we a more attractive investment now than we were two-and-a-half years ago? Would we attract more legitimate suitors now we are further removed from the pandemic? There are no guarantees of a positive outcome regardless of the next path we traverse. Amidst all of the negative happenings at Latics, there have still been some positive developments at the DW. Peter Sutton, a terminally ill Latics fan, received a heartfelt stadium-wide applause during the 83rd minute of the Rotherham match and, by all accounts, experienced a great day out with his family. This Sunday will also provide a tremendous opportunity to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our 2013 FA Cup triumph, as many of those trophy-lifting heroes will face off against a star-studded team of Latics Legends in the biggest Joseph’s Goal charity match yet. Let’s hope for plenty of goals, many reasons to smile and cheer, and a massive amount of money raised for a cause that is very dear to our club and the Wigan community. We needed a whole lot of ‘Belief’ to find success at Wembley on 11 May, 2013. We may need just as much ‘Belief’ to keep this club alive over the coming months. Keep the faith!

Ed Bazeley:

Wigan Athletic are in an absolute mess at the moment, and Monday’s bizarre matchday squad was a clear indicator of that. But amid this turmoil, that group of players still had that real Latics grit and determination and were thoroughly deserving of a 0-0 draw with a Rotherham side which was near enough to their strongest starting 11. Credit once again must go to the Academy staff, as many of the young players who took the field looked comfortable. Abdi Sharif in particular looked a great prospect. The more senior players in the squad, who turned up having not been paid, showed just how big their hearts are too. None less so than James McClean, and it was really nice to see him acknowledged with the captain’s armband. If that’s the last we see of him in a Latics shirt, then it was nice to have a big crowd on to thank him for his excellent service. Players like him, with that much passion and desire, are a dying breed, and he does it all against the backdrop of disgraceful abuse he receives. What a legend, and I’m glad that we have been able to provide him with a good home in English football. Cheers, r Macca! What a welcome surprise it’d be if that man stays. Will Keane showed how much he cares about the club as well. Although he may not have been present on the pitch, he was in the kids’ community zone prior to kick-off and, after the final whistle, he applauded our efforts, as supporters as we applauded his. Again, should Keano choose to leave Latics in pursuit of the Championship career he deserves, then good luck to him. I’ve never known such footballing elegance from a player with the typical ‘target man’ build. Five times this season now, the players and staff have been paid late. It’s absolutely ludicrous, and the language being used in the mainstream news coverage surrounding the future of the football uncomfortably echoes that of the administration of summer 2020. In an interview with BBC Radio Manchester’s Mike Minay (well worth a listen, and easy to find online), Shaun Maloney spoke about fighting while the club still had a ‘beating heart.’ In my opinion as a supporter, a club legend such as Maloney would only use that sort of terminology if he felt as though the prospect of a grim situation was very, very real. As with three years ago, Colin Murray has once again covered Latics’ plight with real quality and genuine care (again, I’d thoroughly recommend any Latics fan to go and find the section about Wigan from his Tuesday night show on Five Live.) One final message, I’ll use this platform to voice is that as a fanbase we should all stick together. Whether or not you wanted to go on the pitch in protest at the end of Monday’s match, if you have endured this season, you are a proper Latics fan. Now is not the time to have a go at local journalism (sadly this has been happening on Twitter), which is providing us vital information on the welfare of this football club. Yes, sometimes publications such as Wigan Today may not be able to share all the details we would like to know as a fanbase, but it’s not due to their own fault. These things take time, and as fans we have to remain patient. Furthermore, I don’t know who needs to hear this, but stop trusting random accounts on Twitter who claim to be ‘24/7 football experts’, who have paid for their verification tick. Although sometimes in-depth information may be bare, trust the likes of Paul Kendrick, trust the likes of Mike Minay, and trust the likes of Colin Murray. Keep it in mind your mate whose friend’s dog who goes on doggy walks with the ex-kitman’s husky may not be the most reliable source of information. If it comes to it, this fanbase will be able to save this football club. Through togetherness. The biggest community group we all belong to is Wigan Athletic. It doesn’t matter whether or not you are a member of the Official Supporters’ Club, whether you get your football news from BBC, Sky or Wigan Today, whether you sit in the East or the West Stand , whether you’re from Wigan or support Latics for another reason, or even whether you drink at the Springfield Hotel or Brickmakers Arms pre-match. The faction you belong to in life is that of Wigan Athletic Football Club itself so let’s all band together as we may need such unity.

