Wigan Athletic star Sam Tickle has reportedly attracted interest from Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle, alongside another unnamed Championship club.

Pete O’Rourke writes in the Football Insider that approaches have been made for the 22-year-old England youth international.

It isn’t the first time the Latics goalkeeper has attracted attention with a fine 2023/24 League One campaign, with Premier League clubs previously monitoring the talented youngster last season.

Wigan Athletic's Sam Tickle is attracting interest from the Championship

But Rooney’s side – who recently drew 1-1 to Hull City with Charlie Hughes named on the bench – have reportedly made a move for Tickle described as a ‘number one target’ as a replacement for Michael Cooper following his switch to Sheffield United.

He enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last term, with 18 clean sheets in 52 appearances in all competitions.