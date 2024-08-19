Wigan Athletic star Sam Tickle reportedly attracting Championship attention with approaches made
Pete O’Rourke writes in the Football Insider that approaches have been made for the 22-year-old England youth international.
It isn’t the first time the Latics goalkeeper has attracted attention with a fine 2023/24 League One campaign, with Premier League clubs previously monitoring the talented youngster last season.
But Rooney’s side – who recently drew 1-1 to Hull City with Charlie Hughes named on the bench – have reportedly made a move for Tickle described as a ‘number one target’ as a replacement for Michael Cooper following his switch to Sheffield United.
Wigan Athletic academy product Tickle did however sign a new long-term contract with the club earlier in May in a deal until the summer of 2028.
He enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last term, with 18 clean sheets in 52 appearances in all competitions.
