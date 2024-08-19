Wigan Athletic star Sam Tickle reportedly attracting Championship attention with approaches made

By Josh McAllister
Published 19th Aug 2024, 13:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Wigan Athletic star Sam Tickle has reportedly attracted interest from Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle, alongside another unnamed Championship club.

Pete O’Rourke writes in the Football Insider that approaches have been made for the 22-year-old England youth international.

It isn’t the first time the Latics goalkeeper has attracted attention with a fine 2023/24 League One campaign, with Premier League clubs previously monitoring the talented youngster last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan Athletic recruitment update as Shaun Maloney outlines next steps following...
Wigan Athletic's Sam Tickle is attracting interest from the ChampionshipWigan Athletic's Sam Tickle is attracting interest from the Championship
Wigan Athletic's Sam Tickle is attracting interest from the Championship

But Rooney’s side – who recently drew 1-1 to Hull City with Charlie Hughes named on the bench – have reportedly made a move for Tickle described as a ‘number one target’ as a replacement for Michael Cooper following his switch to Sheffield United.

Wigan Athletic academy product Tickle did however sign a new long-term contract with the club earlier in May in a deal until the summer of 2028.

He enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last term, with 18 clean sheets in 52 appearances in all competitions.

Related topics:Wayne RooneyWigan AthleticLeague OnePremier LeagueEnglandHull City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.