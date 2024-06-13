Premier League winger can't wait to take 'right step for my career' at Wigan Athletic

Dion Rankine (left) has joined Latics from Chelsea on a three-year deal

Dion Rankine believes a move from Chelsea to Wigan Athletic is 'the right step for my career' after penning a three-year contract.

The 21-year-old winger has become Latics' third signing of the summer, after the loan acquisitions of Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe and Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay.

And after spending last term on loan with Gary Caldwell's Exeter City, Rankine can't wait to get settled in his new life in the north west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm so excited to be here," he said. "It's been in the works for a while, so I'm really excited to be here and get the deal done.

"I can't wait to get out there in front of the fans now - it's the right step for my career.

"I feel like I've got a really good opportunity to progress and develop, and I just want to play the best football that I can."

Rankine made 36 appearances across all four competitions for the Grecians last season, missing both home defeats against Latics in the league and the FA Cup, but coming on as a second-half substitute in their victory at the DW Stadium in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm very pleased we have managed to sign Dion on a permanent deal," said Latics boss Shaun Maloney. "He has all the attributes that we are looking for in a wide forward, as well as the determination to enjoy a successful season.

"Dion can play on both sides and will bring speed and one-v-one ability to our attacking play, as well as having a brilliant mentality when we don’t have the ball.”

Sporting director Gregor Rioch added: "Dion is another fantastic addition to our football club.

"He gained experience in League One last season with Exeter City, where he enjoyed a very successful season, racking up 36 appearances, which puts him in a fantastic position to hit the ground running for Shaun and the team this season.

"I'm sure supporters will enjoy watching Dion in action, and we look forward to seeing him on the pitch in blue and white."