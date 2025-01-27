Premier League winger recalled from Wigan Athletic loan by parent club
The 20-year-old winger made 18 appearances for Latics, with his only goal coming in the Vertu Trophy victory at Carlisle last October.
"We can confirm Michael Olakigbe has been recalled by Brentford," read a short Latics statement. "The winger has returned to the Gtech Community Stadium, leaving Latics having scored once in 18 appearances. The club would like to thank Michael for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future."
Olakigbe made his Premier League debut for the Bees against Bournemouth last season, making another seven league appearances for Thomas Frank’s side during the campaign.
He signed a long-term deal with the club in November 2023, which runs until at least the summer of 2028.
Olakigbe has become the third player who joined Latics on a season-long loan last summer to return to his Premier League club this month.
Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool) and Joe Hugill (Manchester United) also failed to make much of an impression during their time at the Brick Community Stadium.
Ramsay is now with Kilmarnock for the rest of the campaign, while Hugill has dropped into League Two with Carlisle United for the same duration.
Another season-long loan signing, Luke Chambers, returned to Liverpool last October after suffering a recurrence of a back problem, but Latics are still hopeful he will be able to return following months of treatment and rehab.
Winger Silko Thomas has also been hit and miss during his season-long switch from Leicester City, with Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor being the only rip-roaring success of the six.
