Premier League winger recalled from Wigan Athletic loan by parent club

By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Jan 2025, 15:55 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 16:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wigan Athletic winger Michael Olakigbe has been recalled from his season-long loan by his parent club Brentford.

The 20-year-old winger made 18 appearances for Latics, with his only goal coming in the Vertu Trophy victory at Carlisle last October.

Read More
Wigan Athletic in promotion places of 'miserable fans' survey

"We can confirm Michael Olakigbe has been recalled by Brentford," read a short Latics statement. "The winger has returned to the Gtech Community Stadium, leaving Latics having scored once in 18 appearances. The club would like to thank Michael for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Michael Olakigbe has returned to BrentfordMichael Olakigbe has returned to Brentford
Michael Olakigbe has returned to Brentford

Olakigbe made his Premier League debut for the Bees against Bournemouth last season, making another seven league appearances for Thomas Frank’s side during the campaign.

He signed a long-term deal with the club in November 2023, which runs until at least the summer of 2028.

Olakigbe has become the third player who joined Latics on a season-long loan last summer to return to his Premier League club this month.

Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool) and Joe Hugill (Manchester United) also failed to make much of an impression during their time at the Brick Community Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ramsay is now with Kilmarnock for the rest of the campaign, while Hugill has dropped into League Two with Carlisle United for the same duration.

Another season-long loan signing, Luke Chambers, returned to Liverpool last October after suffering a recurrence of a back problem, but Latics are still hopeful he will be able to return following months of treatment and rehab.

Winger Silko Thomas has also been hit and miss during his season-long switch from Leicester City, with Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor being the only rip-roaring success of the six.

Related topics:Premier LeagueBrentfordLiverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice