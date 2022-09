Free transfers are still possible for Championship clubs, though the players must have left their previous club prior to the transfer window closing.

Everyone in the Championship has been busy this summer, trying to rebuild, reshape or enhance their squads for the 2022/23 campaign.

Here is every deal done by the 24 Championship clubs...



Birmingham City

In: Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich, loan), Finley Thorndike (Aston Villa, free), Dion Sanderson (Wolves, loan), John Ruddy (Wolves, free), Auston Trusty (Arsenal, loan), Krystian Bielik (Derby, loan), Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United, loan), Emmanuel Longelo (West Ham, loan), Tahith Chong (Manchester United, undisclosed)

Out: Ryan Woods (Hull, undisclosed), Ivan Sunjic (Hertha Berlin, loan), Fran Villalba (Sporting Gijon, undisclosed), Ivan Sanchez (Real Valladolid, undisclosed), Kristian Pedersen (Cologne, free), Jeremie Bela (released), Yoane Zohore (released), Renedi Masampu (released), Archie Matthews (released), Oriol Soldevila (released), Kane Thompson-Sommers (released), Connal Trueman (Millwall, free), Josh Andrews (Doncaster, loan), Kyle Hurst (Doncaster, free), Sam Cosgrove (Plymouth, loan), Odin Bailey (Salford, undisclosed), Marcel Oakley (Arbroath, loan)

Blackburn Rovers

In: Callum Brittain (Barnsley, undisclosed), Tyler Morton (Liverpool, loan), Sammie Szmodics (Peterborough, undisclosed), Dom Hyam (Coventry, undisclosed), George Hirst (Leicester, loan), Clinton Mola (Stuttgart, loan)

Out: Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough, undisclosed), Harry Chapman (Bradford, free), Joe Rothwell (Bournemouth, free), Bradley Johnson (MK Dons, free), Ryan Nyambe (Wigan, free), Tyler Magloire (Northampton, undisclosed), James Brown (Stockport, loan), Dan Butterworth (Port Vale, loan)

Blackpool

In: Lewis Fiorini (Manchester City, loan), Rhys Williams (Liverpool, loan), Dominic Thompson (Brentford, undisclosed), Theo Corbeanu (Wolves, loan), Charlie Patino (Arsenal, loan), Ian Poveda (Leeds, loan), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers, undisclosed), Owen Moffat (Celtic, undisclosed), Zak Emmerson (Brighton, undisclosed)

Out: Ethan Robson (MK Dons, free), Richard Keogh (Ipswich, undisclosed), Cameron Antwi (released), Ryan Grant (released), Johnny Johnston (released), Matthew Liptrott (released), Charlie Monks (released), Sky Sinclair (released), Grant Ward (released), Oliver Casey (Forest Green, loan), Reece James (Sheff Wed, loan), Owen Dale (Portsmouth, loan), Doug Tharme (Accrington, loan), Bez Lubala (Colchester, loan), Ewan Bange (Queen of the South, loan), Matty Virtue (Lincoln, loan)

Bristol City

In: Kane Wilson (Forest Green, free), Kal Naismith (Luton, free), Mark Sykes (Oxford, free), Stefan Bajic (Pau, free)

Out: Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff, free), Tyreeq Bakinson (Sheff Wed, undisclosed), Kasey Palmer (Coventry, undisclosed), Robbie Cundy (Barnsley, undisclosed), Khari Allen (released), Louis Britton (released), Barney Soady (released), Nathaniel Williams (released), Saikou Janneh (Cambridge, undisclosed), Taylor Moore (Shrewsbury, loan), James Taylor (Cheltenham, loan), Sam Pearson (Yeovil, loan), Duncan Idehen (Carlisle, loan)

Burnley

In: Scott Twine (MK Dons, undisclosed), Luke McNally (Oxford, £1.8m), CJ Egan-Riley (Manchester City, free), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Man City, loan), Samuel Bastien (Standard Liege, undisclosed), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht, undisclosed), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea, loan), Arijanet Muric (Man City, undisclosed), Vitinho (Cercle Brugge, undisclosed), Manuel Benson (Royal Antwerp, undisclosed), Nathan Tella (Southampton, loan), Darko Churlinov (Stuttgart, undisclosed), Denis Franchi (Paris St Germain, undisclosed), Anass Zaroury (Charleroi, undisclosed), Halil Dervisoglu (Brentford, loan), Jordan Beyer (Borussia Monchengladbach, loan)

Out: Nick Pope (Newcastle, undisclosed), Dwight McNeil (Everton, undisclosed), Nathan Collins (Burnley, undisclosed), James Tarkowski (Everton, free), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas, loan), Ben Mee (Brentford, free), Maxwel Cornet (West Ham, undisclosed), Aaron Lennon (released), Phil Bardsley (released), Dale Stephens (released), Erik Pieters (released), Wayne Hennessey (Nottm Forest, free), Richard Nartey (Salford, free), Anthony Glennon (Grimsby, free), Ethen Vaughan (released), Sam Unwin (released), Anthony Gomez Mancini (released), Calen Gallagher-Allison (released), Harry Allen (released), Lukas Jensen (Accrington, loan), Joel Mumbongo (Tranmere, free), Jacob Bedeau (Morecambe, undisclosed), Bobby Thomas (Bristol Rovers, loan)

Cardiff City

In: Romaine Sawyers (West Brom, free), Ebou Adams (Forest Green, free), Jak Alnwick (St Mirren, free), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City, free), Mahlon Romeo (Millwall, undisclosed), Vontae Daley-Campbell (Leicester, free), Ryan Allsop (Derby, free), Jamilu Collins (Paderborn, free), Ollie Tanner (Lewes, undisclosed), Andy Rinomhota (Reading, free), Sheyi Ojo (Liverpool, free), Cedric Kipre (West Brom, loan), Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa, loan), Kion Etete (Cardiff, undisclosed), Jack Simpson (Rangers, undisclosed), Niles Nkounkou, (Everton, loan), Callum Robinson (West Brom, undisclosed)

Out: Marlon Pack (Portsmouth, free), Chanka Zimba (Newport, loan), Aden Flint (Stoke, free), Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday, free), James Bowen (Newport, undisclosed), Leandro Bacuna (released), Isaac Vassell (released), Ciaron Brown (released), Josh Murphy (Oxford, free), Alex Smithies (Leicester, free), James Connolly (Bristol Rovers, undisclosed), James Collins (Derby, free), Mark McGuinness (Sheffield Wednesday, loan), Eli King (Crewe, loan),

Coventry City

In: Kasey Palmer (Bristol City, undisclosed), Callum Doyle (Manchester City, loan), Jonathan Panzo (Nottingham Forest, loan), Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace, loan)

Out: Dom Hyam (Blackburn, undisclosed), Declan Drysdale (Newport, undisclosed), Jordan Shipley (Shrewsbury, undisclosed), Jodi Jones (released), Josh Pask (released), Julien Dacosta (Shrewsbury, loan), Danny Cashman (Walsall, loan)

Huddersfield Town

In: Will Boyle (Cheltenham, free), David Kasumu (MK Dons, undisclosed), Connor Mahoney (Millwall, free), Kyle Hudlin (Solihull, undisclosed), Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon, undisclosed), Yuta Nakayama (PEC Zwolle, free), Tino Anjorin (Chelsea, loan), Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Aston Villa, loan), Tyreece Simpson (Ipswich, undisclosed), Luke Mbete (Manchester City, loan)

Out: Lewis O’Brien (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed), Harry Toffolo (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed), Naby Sarr (Reading, free), Fraizer Campbell (released), Carel Eiting (released), Alex Vallejo (released), Jamal Blackman (Exeter, free), Kian Harratt (Bradford, loan), Jaheim Headley (Harrogate, loan), Romoney Crichlow (Bradford, loan), Josh Austerfield (Harrogate, loan), Pipa (Olympiacos, undisclosed), Matty Daly (Harrogate, loan), Reece Brown (Forest Green, free), Kyle Hudlin (AFC Wimbledon, loan), Scott High (Rotherham, loan), Rolando Aarons (Motherwell, loan), Jacob Chapman (Salford, loan), Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Wigan, loan)

Hull City

In: Tobias Figueiredo (Nottm Forest, free), Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahce, undisclosed), Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, loan), Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Fenerbahce, undisclosed), Jean Michael Seri (Fulham, free), Oscar Estupinan (Vitoria Guimaraes, free), Dogukan Sinik (Antalyaspor, undisclosed), Benjamin Tettah (Yeni Malatyaspor, free), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Tottenham, undisclosed), Ryan Woods (Birmingham, undisclosed), Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand (Arsenal, loan), Cyrus Christie (Fulham, free), Adama Traore (Hatayspor, free), Xavier Simons (Chelsea, loan), Dimitrios Pelkas (Fenerbahce, loan), Harvey Vale (Chelsea, loan)

Out: Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford, £20m), George Honeyman (Millwall, undisclosed), Mallik Wilks (Sheffield Wednesday, undisclosed), Richard Smallwood (Bradford, free), Tom Huddlestone (released), Tom Eaves (Rotherham, free), Harvey Cartwright (Peterborough, loan), George Moncur (Leyton Orient, undisclosed), Andy Smith (Grimsby, loan), David Robson (Crawley, loan)

Luton Town

In: Alfie Doughty (Stoke, undisclosed), Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley, undisclosed), Matt Macey (Hibernian, undisclosed), Louie Watson (Derby, undisclosed), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest, loan), Luke Freeman (Sheffield United, free), Carlton Morris (Barnsley, undisclosed), John McAtee (Grimsby, undisclosed), Aribim Pepple (Cavalry FC, undisclosed)

Out: Elliot Lee (released), Danny Hylton (Northampton, undisclosed), Kal Naismith (Bristol City, free), Peter Kioso (Rotherham, undisclosed), Josh Neufville (Sutton, loan), John McAtee (Grimsby, loan), Aribim Pepple (Grimsby, loan), Carlos Mendes Gomes (Fleetwood, loan), Dion Pereira (Bradford, loan), Admiral Muskwe (Fleetwood, loan), Elliot Thorpe (Burton, loan)

Middlesbrough

In: Zack Steffen (Manchester City, loan), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn, undisclosed), Liam Roberts (Northampton, free), Ryan Giles (Wolves, loan), Tommy Smith (Stoke, free), Marcus Forss (Brentford, undisclosed), Matthew Hoppe (Mallorca, undisclosed), Alex Mowatt (West Brom, loan), Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham, loan), Matt Clarke (Brighton, undisclosed)

Out: Djed Spence (Tottenham, undisclosed), Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth, £10m), Uche Ikpeazu (Konyaspor, undisclosed), Sol Bamba (released), Neil Taylor (released), Lee Peltier (Rotherham, free), Nathan Wood (Swansea, undisclosed), Toyosi Olusanya (St Mirren, free), Joe Lumley (Reading, loan), Sol Brynn (Swindon, loan), Martin Payero (Boca Juniors, loan), Grant Hall (Rotherham, loan), Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen, loan), Josh Coburn (Bristol Rovers, loan)

Millwall

In: Benik Afobe (Stoke, undisclosed), George Honeyman (Hull, undisclosed), Zian Flemming (Fortuna Sittard, undisclosed), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds, loan), Jamie Shackleton (Leeds, loan), Connal Trueman (Birmingham, free), Andreas Voglsammer (Union Berlin, undisclosed)

Out: Connor Mahoney (Huddersfield, free), Alex Pearce (AFC Wimbledon, free), Mahlon Romeo (Cardiff, undisclosed), Jed Wallace (West Brom, undisclosed), Jayden Davis (Crawley, free), Alex Mitchell (St Johnstone, loan)

Norwich City

In: Isaac Hayden (Newcastle, loan), Gabriel Sara (Sao Paulo, undisclosed), Marcelino Nunez (Universidad Catolica, undisclosed), Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa, loan)

Out: Christoph Zimmermann (SV Darmstadt 98, undisclosed), Christos Tzolis (FC Twente, loan), Lukas Rupp (released), Josip Drmic (released), Josh Giurgi (released), Aston Oxborough (Motherwell, free), Nelson Khumbeni (released), Solomon Alidor-Hamilton (released), Olatunde Okeowo (released), Matt Dennis (MK Dons, undisclosed), Reece McAlear (Tranmere, free), Dan Adshead (Cheltenham, undisclosed), Ricky Bushiri (Hibernian, undisclosed), Akin Famewo (Sheffield Wednesday, undisclosed), Przemyslaw Placheta (Birmingham, loan), Saxon Earley (Stevenage, loan), Bali Mumba (Plymouth, loan), Sebastian Soto (SK Austria Klagenfurt, undisclosed), Josh Martin (Barnsley, loan)

Preston North End

In: Freddie Woodman (Newcastle, undisclosed), David Cornell (Peterborough, free), Ben Woodburn (Liverpool, free), Robbie Brady (Bournemouth, free), Troy Parrott (Tottenham, loan), Alvaro Fernandez (Manchester United, loan)

Out: Scott Sinclair (released), Paul Huntington (Carlisle, free), Tom Barkhuizen (Derby, free), Connor Ripley (Morecambe, free), Ethan Walker (released), Izzy Brown (released), Jack Baxter (released), Jacob Holland-Wilkinson (released), Jamie Thomas (released), Joe Rafferty (released), Joe Rodwell-Grant (released), Mathew Hudson (released), Oliver Lombard (released), Josh Earl (Fleetwood, free), Tom Bayliss (Shrewsbury, free), Josh Harrop (released)

QPR

In: Jake Clarke-Salter (Chelsea, free), Kenneth Paal (PEC Zwolle, free), Tyler Roberts (Leeds, loan), Taylor Richards (Brighton, loan), Ethan Laird (Manchester United, loan), Leon Balogun (Rangers, free), Tim Iroegbunam (Aston Villa, loan)

Out: Dominic Ball (Ipswich, free), David Marshall (Hibernian, free), Charlie Austin (Brisbane Roar, free), Dillon Barnes (released), Lee Wallace (released), Keiren Westwood (released), Charlie Kelman (Leyton Orient, loan), Charlie Owens (Colchester, loan), Stephen Duke-McKenna (Leyton Orient, loan)

Reading

In: Joe Lumley (Middlesbrough, loan), Tom Ince (Stoke, free), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle, loan), Tyrese Fornah (Nottingham Forest, loan), Shane Long (Southampton, free), Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday, free), Nesta Guinness-Walker (AFC Wimbledon, free), Mamadou Loum (Porto, loan), Naby Sarr (Huddersfield, free), Baba Rahman (Chelsea, loan)

Out: John Swift (West Brom, free), Michael Morrison (Portsmouth, free), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff, free), Ethan Bristow (Tranmere, free), Josh Laurent (Stoke, free), James Holden (Cambridge, undisclosed), Terell Thomas (released), Brandon Barker (released), Orjan Nyland (released), Felipe Araruna (released), Alen Halilovic (released), Marc McNulty (released), Luke Southwood (Cheltenham, loan), Imari Samuels (Brighton, undisclosed), Jeriel Dorsett (Kilmarnock, loan), George Puscas (Genoa, loan)

Rotherham United

In: Conor Washington (Charlton, free), Peter Kioso (Luton, undisclosed), Tom Eaves (Hull, free), Cohen Brammall (Lincoln, undisclosed), Cameron Humphreys (Zulte Waregem, free), Jamie McCart (St Johnstone, free), Grant Hall (Middlesbrough, loan), Lee Peltier (Middlesbrough, free), Scott High (Huddersfield, loan), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Arsenal, loan)

Out: Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday, free), Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday, free), Mickel Miller (Plymouth, free), Alfie Burnett (Forest Green, free), Joe Mattock (Harrogate, free), Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich, free), Jake Cooper (released), Angus McDonald (Swindon, free), Jacob Gratton (released), Mickel Miller (Plymouth, free), Josh Kayode (MK Dons, loan)

Sheffield United

In: Tommy Doyle (Manchester City, loan), Anel Ahmedhodzic (Malmo, undisclosed), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle, loan), Reda Khadra (Brighton, loan), James McAtee (Manchester City, loan)

Out: Oli Burke (Werder Bremen, undisclosed), David McGoldrick (Derby, free), Lys Mousset (released), Luke Freeman (Luton, free), Harry Boyes (Forest Green, loan), Jake Eastwood (Ross County, loan), Harrison Neal (Barrow, loan), Femi Seriki (Rochdale, loan), Will Osula (Derby, loan)

Stoke City

In: Dwight Gayle (Newcastle, undisclosed), Aden Flint (Cardiff, free), Harry Clarke (Arsenal, loan), Josh Laurent (Reading, free), Liam McCarron (Leeds, undisclosed), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth, loan), Will Smallbone (Southampton, loan), Tariqe Fosu (Brentford, loan), Liam Delap (Manchester City, loan), Dujon Sterling (Chelsea, loan)

Out: Alfie Doughty (Luton, undisclosed), Tom Ince (Reading, free), Mario Vrancic (Rijeka, loan), James Chester (Derby, free), Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough, free), Steven Fletcher (Dundee United, free), Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Lincoln, loan), Douglas James-Taylor (Walsall, loan), Benik Afobe (Millwall, undisclosed), Joe Allen (Swansea, free), Will Forrester (Port Vale, loan), Christian Norton (Cheltenham, undisclosed), Liam McCarron (Port Vale, loan), Tom Edwards (Barnsley, loan),

Sunderland

In: Dan Ballard (Arsenal, undisclosed), Jack Clarke (Sunderland, undisclosed), Patrick Roberts (Manchester City, undisclosed), Aji Alese (West Ham, undisclosed), Alex Bass (Portsmouth, undisclosed), Ellis Simms (Everton, loan), Jewison Bennette (C.S. Herediano, undisclosed), Edouard Michut (Paris St Germain, loan), Abdoullah Ba (Le Havre, undisclosed), Amad Diallo (Manchester United, loan)

Out: Aiden McGeady (Hibernian, free), Lee Burge (Northampton, free), Arbenit Xhemajli (released), Jordan Willis (released), Will Grigg (released), Stephen Wearne (Grimsby, free), Ellis Taylor (Hartlepool, loan), Jack Diamond (Lincoln, loan), Carl Winchester (Shrewsbury, loan)

Swansea City

In: Nathan Wood (Middlesbrough, undisclosed), Matthew Sorinola (Union SG, loan), Joe Allen (Stoke, free), Armstrong Okoflex (West Ham, loan), Fin Stevens (Brentford, loan)

Out: Flynn Downes (West Ham, £12m), Korey Smith (Derby, free), Ben Hamer (Watford, free), Jamie Searle (Barnsley, free), Yan Dhanda (Ross County, free), Jacob Jones (Forest Green, free), Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth, loan), Jordon Garrick (Lincoln, loan), Kyle Joseph (Oxford, loan), Daniel Williams (TNS, loan), Ryan Bennett (released)

Watford

In: Vakoun Bayo (Charleroi, undisclosed), Rey Manaj (Barcelona, undisclosed), Ben Hamer (Swansea, free), Mario Gaspar (Villarreal, free), Hamza Choudhury (Leicester, loan), Keinan Davis (Aston Villa, loan), Hassane Kamara (Udinese, loan), Kortney Hause (Aston Villa, loan)

Out: Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest, £20m), Kiko Femenia (Villarreal, undisclosed), Ben Foster (released), Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew, undisclosed), Hassane Kamara, Udinese, undisclosed), Nicolas Nkoulou (released), Andre Gray (Aris Thessaloniki, free), Philip Zinckernagel (Olympiakos, undisclosed), Moussa Sissoko (Nantes, undisclosed), Joshua King (Fenerbahce, free), Adam Masina (Udinese, undisclosed), Derek Agyakwa (Port Vale, free), Ashley Fletcher (Wigan, loan), Samir (Tigres, undisclosed), Danny Rose (released), Ignacio Pussetto (Sampdoria, loan), Adalberto Penaranda (released)

West Brom

In: Brandon Thomas-Asante (Salford, undisclosed), John Swift (Reading, free), Jayson Molumby (Brighton, undisclosed), Jed Wallace (Millwall, undisclosed), Okay Yokuslu (Celta Vigo, free), Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace, free)

Out: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace, free), Romaine Sawyers (Cardiff, free), Andy Carroll (released), Alex Mowatt (Middlesbrough, loan), Callum Morton (Fleetwood, undisclosed), Josh Griffiths (Portsmouth, loan), Cedric Kipre (Cardiff, loan), Caleb Taylor (Cheltenham, loan), Rayhaan Tulloch (Rochdale, loan), Tom Fellows (Crawley, loan), Callum Robinson (Cardiff, undisclosed)

Wigan Athletic

In: Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn, free), Nathan Broadhead (Everton, loan), Ashley Fletcher (Watford, loan), Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Huddersfield, loan)

Out: Jamie McGrath (Dundee United, loan), Gavin Massey (Port Vale, free), Adam Long (Doncaster, undisclosed), Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock, loan), Luke Robinson (Tranmere, loan), Stephen Humphrys (Hearts, loan)