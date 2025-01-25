Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Maloney reckoned Wigan Athletic's 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers was 'one of the most controlled performances we've had since I've been here'.

Latics got back to winning ways at the Brick Community Stadium thanks to a goal in either half from James Carragher and Jonny Smith.

Carragher nodded home Joseph Hungbo’s right-wing free-kick in the sixth minute, while Smith took delivery of a pass from Dale Taylor to make the game safe with 20 minutes to go.

It was the perfect response to the disappointing 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Burton Albion, who had arrived as the bottom side in League One.

And Maloney admitted it was a job well done from his side.

"It's nice to have that type of result, and I was really happy with large parts of the performance,” said the Latics boss. "It was a very different performance to our last game here (against Burton), it was a lot more controlled.

"I quite like what Bristol Rovers try to do, but we definitely didn't press anywhere near as high as we did against Burton. And I actually thought it was probably one of the most controlled performances we've had since I've been here.

"I don't think the game had a great deal of momentum in it...it didn't feel like a quick game, it wasn't end to end. At 1-0, I didn't really feel under a lot of danger, and when they tried to play it out, we managed to steal the ball off them for the second goal.

"We needed our goalkeeper at one point in the second half, but, if we'd been a bit more clinical, it could have been even more comfortable."

Maloney made four changes to his starting XI, having made half a dozen in midweek, but this time the players were quickly into their stride.

"We've built this squad, and I ask a lot of the players," added Maloney, whose side move up to 16th in the league table. "Trying to get the right balance is the hard part, and the changes we made were for purely physical reasons."

Latics made the perfect start as Hungbo's right-wing free-kick was nodded home by Carragher for his first senior goal, with Taylor firing just wide from 25 yards.

However, they were given a warning when a mistake at the back gifted possession to Gatlin O'Donkor, whose shot was well saved by Sam Tickle.

Latics almost fluked a second goal when a Thelo Aasgaard shot from the edge of the box took a massive deflection off a defender and looped just wide of the far post.

But Latics had another let-off when Luke Thomas took advantage of another mistake at the back, only for Carragher to fly across and quash the danger.

It took an incredible save at point-blank range from Tickle to deny O'Donkor an equaliser off Lino Sousa's cross.

And more than a few Latics fears were eased when Rovers themselves pressed the self-destruct button at the back, allowing Taylor to tee up Smith for No.2.

It could and perhaps should have been three only seconds later, but Aasgaard saw his shot from 12 yards beat Josh Griffiths only to come back off the bar.